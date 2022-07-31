Manchester United Vs Rayo Vallecano Stream: When And Where To Watch Pre-season Friendly?

English Premier League side Manchester United are all set to square off against Spanish club Rayo Vallecano in a pre-season friendly on Sunday. This will be United's last pre-season friendly game before they begin their 2022-23 Premier League campaign against Brighton on August 6.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to play his first match for United in their pre-season campaign on Sunday as he has announced that he will feature in the game against Rayo Vallecano.

Manchester United started their pre-season campaign on a bright note as they handed a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool. United registered their second consecutive win in their pre-season tour as they beat Melbourne Victory 4-1. United then defeated Crystal Palace 3-1 before drawing their match against Aston Villa. United played their penultimate pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid on Saturday in Oslo, Norway, where they lost 1-0.

Where is the Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano pre-season friendly match being played?

The pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Rayo Vallecano will be held at the Old Trafford Stadium in the United Kingdom.

When will the Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano pre-season friendly match begin?

The pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Rayo Vallecano is scheduled to begin at 8.30 p.m. IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano pre-season friendly match in India?

Unfortunately, the Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano pre-season friendly match will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano pre-season friendly match in India?

The live streaming of the pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Rayo Vallecano will be available on the MUTV app and website.

Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano: Predicted starting lineups

Manchester United predicted starting lineup: Tom Heaton; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Alex Telles; Jennifer Garner, Donny van de Beek; Amad Diallo, Christian Eriksen, Facundo Pellistri; Cristiano Ronaldo

Rayo Vallecano predicted starting lineup: Diego Lopez; Fran Garcia, Ivan Balliu, Alejandro Catena, Mario Hernandez; U Lopez, Oscar Valentin, Pathe Ciss; Oscar Trejo; Isi Palazon, Radamel Falcao

Image: ManchesterUnited/rayoVallecano/Instagram