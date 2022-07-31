Manchester United Vs Rayo Vallecano Stream: When And Where To Watch Pre-season Friendly?

Quick links:
Image: ManchesterUnited/rayoVallecano/Instagram
English Premier League side Manchester United are all set to square off against Spanish club Rayo Vallecano in a pre-season friendly on Sunday. This will be United's last pre-season friendly game before they begin their 2022-23 Premier League campaign against Brighton on August 6.
Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to play his first match for United in their pre-season campaign on Sunday as he has announced that he will feature in the game against Rayo Vallecano.
Manchester United started their pre-season campaign on a bright note as they handed a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool. United registered their second consecutive win in their pre-season tour as they beat Melbourne Victory 4-1. United then defeated Crystal Palace 3-1 before drawing their match against Aston Villa. United played their penultimate pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid on Saturday in Oslo, Norway, where they lost 1-0.
The pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Rayo Vallecano will be held at the Old Trafford Stadium in the United Kingdom.
The pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Rayo Vallecano is scheduled to begin at 8.30 p.m. IST.
Unfortunately, the Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano pre-season friendly match will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India.
The live streaming of the pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Rayo Vallecano will be available on the MUTV app and website.
Manchester United predicted starting lineup: Tom Heaton; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Alex Telles; Jennifer Garner, Donny van de Beek; Amad Diallo, Christian Eriksen, Facundo Pellistri; Cristiano Ronaldo
Rayo Vallecano predicted starting lineup: Diego Lopez; Fran Garcia, Ivan Balliu, Alejandro Catena, Mario Hernandez; U Lopez, Oscar Valentin, Pathe Ciss; Oscar Trejo; Isi Palazon, Radamel Falcao
Image: ManchesterUnited/rayoVallecano/Instagram