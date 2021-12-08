Manchester United Vs Young Boys Live Stream: How To Watch UCL Match In India, UK And US?

Premier League giants Manchester United are up against Swiss outfit Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match that takes place at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday night as per the local time. The United head into this match after defeating Crystal Palace 1-0, playing for the first time under newly appointed manager Ralf Rangnick in the Premier League 2021-22.

At the same time, they defeated Villarreal 2-0 in their last Champions League clash on November 23 and currently sit on top of the points table with three wins, one draw, and a loss. Meanwhile, Young Boys head into the match after facing a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Servette on December 5 in the Swiss Super League. Their last Champions League 2021-22 clash ended in a 3-3 draw and they currently sit at the bottom of the Group F points table below United, Villarreal, and Atlanta with one win, one draw, and three losses.

How to watch Manchester United vs Young Boys, UEFA Champions League match in India?

Indian football fans can enjoy the Manchester United vs Young Boys match by tuning into the live telecast by the official broadcaster of Champions League in India, Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). The live telecast will be available on the Sony Ten 1 SD and HD channels. At the same time, fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on the Sony LIV app and website, alongside the JioTV mobile application. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 am IST on Thursday from Old Trafford.

How to watch Manchester United vs Young Boys, UEFA Champions League match in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the Manchester United vs Young Boys match by tuning in to BT Sport. The match will be live-streamed on the BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport ESPN. The scheduled starting time of the match is 8:00 pm on Wednesday as per the local time.

How to watch Manchester United vs Young Boys, UEFA Champions League match in the US?

Soccer fans in the United State (US) can enjoy the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Young Boys match, on TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Paramount+, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA, UniMás. The match is scheduled to start from Old Trafford at 3:00 pm, Wednesday in the US.

(Image: AP/Instagram- @bscyb_offiziell)