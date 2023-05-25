Manchester United Want To Wrap Up Harry Kane Deal As Quickly As Possible: Reports

Manchester United is on the verge of returning to the Champions League, as only a solitary point in the next two games will ensure a place in the top four. The Red Devils have had an optimistic season, as they have already lifted the Carabao Cup this campaign. They are also in the final of the FA Cup, where they will take on archrivals the Manchester City. They are expected to finish the season on a higher note, and their activity in the summer transfer window will play a key role in shaping their next season.

Manchester United to target Harry Kane: reports

If reports are to be believed, Harry Kane is at the top of United’s shopping list. The Tottenham Hotspur striker has been one of the most elite strikers to have played the game of football in recent times. The 29-year-old has already found the net on 28 occasions in the Premier League, but his goals have failed to secure a Champions League berth for his side.

United manager Erik Ten Hag is keen to bring in a top-notch forward next season. Except for Marcus Rashford, no other forwards have shown their ability to find the net on regular occasions. In the summer of 2021, Manchester City did come with a lucrative bid to get the service of the English skipper. But Spurs chairperson Daniel Levy rejected the stance, and Kane remained at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Kane’s form has not been affected despite all the rumours, and he will be winding up behind Erling Haaland in the golden boot race. However, his contract will expire in 2024, and this upcoming transfer window would be the best opportunity for the North London clubs to get a good value for him. Otherwise, the player could walk out of the club on a free transfer.

United’s current owners have listed the club for sale, and the Red Devils manager recently confirmed that the takeover saga would not affect United’s transfer plans. It remains to witness how the club will make progress in their pursuit of Kane, as there won’t be a deficiency of suitors for him.

