Manchester United Will Travel To Wayne Rooney's Derby County For Belated Reunion In FA Cup

After a season-long sojourn in the MLS, Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney finally made a return to England with Championship side Derby County. While Derby County may not be having the best season in England’s second tier, the FA Cup presented Wayne Rooney and co to salvage something from their season. In the 4th round of the FA Cup, Derby County came out on top against Northampton Town with a 4-2 win in the replay. Courtesy of the win, Derby County will now host Manchester United in the 5th round of the FA Cup.

Wayne Rooney books reunion with Manchester United

Arguably one of the greatest Manchester United strikers in the Premier League era, Wayne Rooney had a more than eventful time in the red half of Manchester. Under Sir Alex Ferguson, Wayne Rooney was one of the most impressive strikers in the Premier League, with fans lauding him for his tireless work ethic. During his time at Manchester United, Wayne Rooney racked up 393 appearances in the Premier League, netting a massive 183 goals along the way.

Manchester United prized Wayne Rooney away from Everton, back when the Englishman was an 18-year-old in the blue half of Merseyside. The Red Devils parted with just over £25 million to bring Wayne Rooney to Old Trafford back then. Rooney then went on to spend 13 years with Manchester United, before ending the most productive spell of his career with a move back to Everton in 2017.

🚨 Confirmation of our #EmiratesFACup fifth-round opponents...



Further details will be announced in due course.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/cc5z5r3nl6 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 4, 2020

Wayne Rooney Man United reunion will be "beautiful": Phillip Cocu

Following a season-long stint at Everton, Wayne Rooney then decided to move to the MLS with D.C. United. He made 48 appearances for the club in the MLS, racking up 25 goals and 13 assists during that spell. The stay at D.C. United also proved to a season-long stint, with Derby County offering the Manchester United legend a player-coach rule at the club under new manager Phillip Cocu. The Derby County manager had a few words to say regarding Wayne Rooney’s reunion with Manchester United. Cocu said, “It will be a beautiful game not just for Wayne, but everyone at the club. It’s a great game to look forward to and we will also try to win it. Nothing is impossible in football.”

