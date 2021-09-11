Manchester United's Cavani Explains Reason Behind His Bow & Arrow Celebration

Over the last decade or so, Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani has displayed some out-of-the-box celebrations, many of which are well-known for football fans across the world. And now, the former PSG star has explained why every time he scores for club or country, he kneels and shoots an imagined arrow.

Recently, the Uruguay international has celebrated his goals for the Red Devils by imitating the act of shooting an arrow from a bow into the sky. Cavani's newest celebration is a reference to the wisdom and expertise he has gathered over the years and it is proving to be immensely popular among fans.

Speaking to Manchester United's official website, he told “I’ve changed my celebration a few times now and again. But this latest one comes from when you start growing up and begin to learn and gain knowledge about things that date back from a long time ago, It kind of comes from our population, our native Uruguayans. Because I think and feel that down through the various generations of my family, I have roots from back in those times.“

He continued, “I got the idea of being able to do the celebration where I take out the arrow and fire it. So that’s a bit of the history behind it, which in turn explains the thinking behind my daughter’s name, India. “It’s all connected! There, I’ve explained it all a bit for you!”

Edinson Cavani gives his no.7 shirt to Ronaldo

As soon as Ronaldo joined Manchester United, he approached Edinson Cavani and requested the number 7 shirt. The Portugal international had previously worn the number 7 shirt for most of his career when playing for Real Madrid, Juventus, and his initial spell at Manchester United. However, when the five-time Ballon d’Or winner contacted him, Cavani provided the jersey number to Ronaldo without hesitation.

Speaking about the situation, Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer disclosed and praised both footballers, adding, ‘Edinson has been remarkable, and played really well last season,’ ‘Cristiano speaks with Edinson and to pass up his shirt shows the respect he's got for Cristiano and respect the other way. They are two top professionals, players, and human beings,’ as told at his press match conference.

Manchester United's iconic No. 7 shirt has previously been worn by David Beckham, Eric Cantona, Bryan Robson, and George Best. Sales on a single sports goods site outside North America topped the most for a single day just four hours following the news that Ronaldo will wear the No. 7 shirt. Furthermore, the first hour of sales alone surpassed United Direct's highest ever full day of worldwide sales.

Image: Man Utd Twitter