Manchester United's Marcus Rashford Awarded MBE For Services To Vulnerable Children

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford received the honorary Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to vulnerable children last year.

He was awarded the honour on Tuesday at an investiture ceremony by Prince William at Windsor Castle. The 24-year old is well known for his generosity as on several occasions, he has aided people in poverty and young children to grow.

Marcus Rashford receives MBE

Marcus Rashford collected his MBE honour after he helped vulnerable children receive free meals during the COVID pandemic last year. The Manchester United star forward was the reason for the UK government to change their policy over free school meals vouchers during the lockdown period as he led a drive that ensured no child in need went hungry. The drive forced the UK government to change their policies after there was pressure added on them to do so.

An honour to spend the morning with you @KensingtonRoyal thank you for making the day so special for me and mum 🎖 very proud https://t.co/BqpYrttK80 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 9, 2021

Before handing the honour to Rashford, Prince William had taken to his official Twitter handle to explain how 'pleased' he was to be back 'doing investitures in person.' The Royal said that he was happy to celebrate those people who had 'gone above and beyond for their country and community.' This was the first time the Duke of Cambridge was handing out the honours in person since the COVID pandemic last year.

Pleased to be back doing investitures in person, celebrating people across the UK who have gone above and beyond for their country and community. W pic.twitter.com/bI4KJn3kBW — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 9, 2021

Marcus Rashford on receiving MBE

While Marcus Rashford received the MBE honour in person this year, it was officially announced that he would receive one last year. Speaking at the time of being named for the honour, the Manchester United forward said, "