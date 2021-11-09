Manchester United's Marcus Rashford Awarded MBE For Services To Vulnerable Children

Quick links:
Image: Twitter@KensingtonRoyal
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford received the honorary Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to vulnerable children last year.
He was awarded the honour on Tuesday at an investiture ceremony by Prince William at Windsor Castle. The 24-year old is well known for his generosity as on several occasions, he has aided people in poverty and young children to grow.
Marcus Rashford collected his MBE honour after he helped vulnerable children receive free meals during the COVID pandemic last year. The Manchester United star forward was the reason for the UK government to change their policy over free school meals vouchers during the lockdown period as he led a drive that ensured no child in need went hungry. The drive forced the UK government to change their policies after there was pressure added on them to do so.
An honour to spend the morning with you @KensingtonRoyal thank you for making the day so special for me and mum 🎖 very proud https://t.co/BqpYrttK80— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 9, 2021
Before handing the honour to Rashford, Prince William had taken to his official Twitter handle to explain how 'pleased' he was to be back 'doing investitures in person.' The Royal said that he was happy to celebrate those people who had 'gone above and beyond for their country and community.' This was the first time the Duke of Cambridge was handing out the honours in person since the COVID pandemic last year.
Pleased to be back doing investitures in person, celebrating people across the UK who have gone above and beyond for their country and community. W pic.twitter.com/bI4KJn3kBW— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 9, 2021
While Marcus Rashford received the MBE honour in person this year, it was officially announced that he would receive one last year. Speaking at the time of being named for the honour, the Manchester United forward said, "
"I’m incredibly honoured and humbled. As a young black man from Wythenshawe, never did I think I would be accepting an MBE, never mind an MBE at the age of 22. This is a very special moment for myself and my family, but particularly my mum who is the real deserving recipient of the honour.
The fight to protect our most vulnerable children is far from over. I would be doing my community, and the families I have met and spoken with, an injustice if I didn’t use this opportunity to respectfully urge the Prime Minister, who recommended me for this honour, to support our children during the October half-term with an extension of the voucher scheme, as the furlough scheme comes to an end and we face increased unemployment.
Another sticking plaster, but one that will give the parents of millions of children in the UK just one less thing to worry about.
Let’s stand together in saying that no children in the UK should be going to bed hungry. As I have said many times before, no matter your feeling or opinion, not having access to food is NEVER the child’s fault."