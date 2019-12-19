The Debate
Diego Maradona Rates Alfredo Di Stefano Over Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo

Football News

Diego Maradona overlooked the likes of compatriot Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and named a former Real Madrid forward as the best footballer of all time.

Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona has long been regarded as one of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the game along with Brazilian superstar Pele. The Argentinian legend, who is the present coach of Gimnasia in his native land, has praised the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the recent past. But whom does Diego Maradona regard as the greatest player to have ever set foot on a football pitch?

Also Read | Mikel Arteta's Arsenal appointment opposed by Aubameyang, but not the player

Diego Maradona and his best friend - the football

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic to reunite with ex-manager Carlo Ancelotti at Everton?

Diego Maradona picks Alfredo di Stefano as the best footballer of all time

In a recent interview with AS Argentina, Diego Maradona chose former Real Madrid striker and fellow Argentinian, Alfredo di Stefano, as the greatest footballer of all time. The former Argentina coach has been in awe of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the past but claimed that Alfredo di Stefano is the best player in the history of the game. Alfredo Di Stefano played for Real Madrid between 1953 and 1964 and scored an impressive 308 goals in 396 appearances. He also represented the national teams of Argentina, Colombia and Spain over the course of his distinguished career. In addition to that, Alfredo di Stefano also won two Ballon d'Or awards while playing for Real Madrid in Spain.

Also Read | Carlo Ancelotti will take home THIS AMOUNT if Everton avoid relegation

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp sends heartening message to Neil Critchley at half-time during Carabao Cup QF

Diego Maradona just being Diego Maradona

Also Read | Paul Scholes or Steven Gerrard? Who would Thierry Henry play with?

