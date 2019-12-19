Diego Maradona Rates Alfredo Di Stefano Over Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo

Diego Maradona has long been regarded as one of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the game along with Brazilian superstar Pele. The Argentinian legend, who is the present coach of Gimnasia in his native land, has praised the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the recent past. But whom does Diego Maradona regard as the greatest player to have ever set foot on a football pitch?

Diego Maradona and his best friend - the football

Diego Maradona picks Alfredo di Stefano as the best footballer of all time

In a recent interview with AS Argentina, Diego Maradona chose former Real Madrid striker and fellow Argentinian, Alfredo di Stefano, as the greatest footballer of all time. The former Argentina coach has been in awe of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the past but claimed that Alfredo di Stefano is the best player in the history of the game. Alfredo Di Stefano played for Real Madrid between 1953 and 1964 and scored an impressive 308 goals in 396 appearances. He also represented the national teams of Argentina, Colombia and Spain over the course of his distinguished career. In addition to that, Alfredo di Stefano also won two Ballon d'Or awards while playing for Real Madrid in Spain.

Diego Maradona just being Diego Maradona

