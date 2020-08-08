Maradona's Son Calls Father 'God Of Football', Says Even Messi Can't Be Compared To Him

Football stars Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona are often touted as the best players to have ever embraced the game. There have been frequent comparisons between the two Argentine greats, with Maradona's son now speaking on his father's comparison with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Lionel Messi incomparible to Maradona, says Diego

Maradona's son Diego Jr, while speaking to SPORT, believes that it is impossible to compare Messi and Maradona. Although he went to label his father an 'alien.' Diego Jr was asked if Messi was as good as Maradona, to which he described the Barcelona captain a 'phenomenon'. However, he also rubbished the Maradona vs Messi comparisons, saying that nobody could be compared to his father.

Diego claimed that one cannot compare humans with aliens, ascribing Maradona as the 'God of football'. However, he did go on to state that Messi is the best otherwise. He apologetically claimed that it was impossible to match the achievements that Maradona has achieved in his illustrious career.

Lionel Messi way better than Cristiano Ronaldo; Diego

Besides the Maradona vs Messi debate, the Argentina captain is also often compared with Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo. The two have shared a total of 11 Ballon d'Or awards, apart from nine Champions League titles. However, Diego Jr has again rubbished the Messi vs Ronaldo debate. He believes that the Argentina compatriot has an advantage over Ronaldo, with the Portuguese star not even coming close to the Barcelona captain.

Diego hits out at Lionel Messi critics

Diego Jr also hit out at the Messi critics from Argentina, saying that they know nothing about football. He also went on to reveal that Maradona loves Messi a lot and he often speaks about him. Asked on his choice after Maradona and Messi, Diego Jr claimed that Ronaldo Nazario was a magnificent player after whom he went on to name Barcelona great Johan Cryuff. Besides, Maradona is often brought up in the same frame with that of Brazil legend Pele. It is indeed true that the debates seem to have no end.

Image courtesy: Fifa.com