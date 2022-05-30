Marcelo Bids Teary Farewell To UCL Champions Real Madrid After 16 Glorious Seasons

Brazilian footballer Marcelo Vieira has confirmed his departure from Real Madrid following the club's latest UEFA Champions League victory on Saturday. Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 to win the Champions League for a record 14th time. Marcelo, who has been a part of Real Madrid for 16 years, gave an emotional speech after the game to say the club and supporters farewell. Marcelo's contract with Madrid will expire in June.

"It was my last match with Real Madrid. I'm not sad. I couldn't be happier as I leave the club. I'm very thankful. It's the end of a very beautiful cycle," the 34-year-old said.

La despedida soñada.. Cuidate y suerte en todo @MarceloM12. pic.twitter.com/YQhigba2RT — Trunks (@trunksRM) May 29, 2022

Marcelo also discussed his future ambitions, stating that he intends to play for a few more years before retiring. He also clarified his stand on the possibility of coaching in the future. Marcelo stated that coaching is not for him since he lacks the tactical knowledge required to become a football manager.

"I don't think coaching is for me. I think I'm bad at it, I'm not good with tactics. I have no idea how that works," Marcelo said.

Marcelo, who joined Real Madrid in 2006 from Brazilian club Fluminense, played 546 times for the club and scored 38 goals. Marcelo has won six La Liga titles, four Club World Cup titles, three UEFA Super Cup awards, two Copa del Rey trophies, five Spanish Super Cups, and five UEFA Champions League trophies with Madrid. Marcelo's appearances for Real Madrid began to decline this season as he featured in only 18 games. He did not play in the final against Liverpool on Saturday.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Saido Mane's strike was deflected off the post by Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the first half to deny the Reds a chance to take a lead in the match. Real Madrid, on the other hand, cashed in on an opportunity in the second half when Valverde marched down the left flank with the ball and got it to the back post to help Vinicius Jr score the lone goal of the big-ticket clash. When the Brazilian international put the ball into the net, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was guarding the other side of the post and had no idea about the danger that was lurking behind him.

Image: Twitter/@realmadrid