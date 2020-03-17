The Debate
Tottenham Keeper Paul Robinson Scores Freak Free Kick Vs Watford On Mar 17, 2007: Watch

Football News

Tottenham Hotspur's former goalkeeper Paul Robinson scored this stunning goal 13 years ago in the Premier League against opponents Watford.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tottenham

Tottenham have had a miserable outing in the Premier League thus far. After the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho was handed the reigns in North London but things have gone from bad to worse in recent weeks. Injuries to star players like Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and others have seen Tottenham bow out of the FA Cup and Champions League in the last two weeks. It's a tough time to be a Tottenham fan right now, so we take you down memory lane to 2007 when Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson scored the longest freekick in the Premier League.

Tottenham's Paul Robinson scored in the win over Watford 13 years ago

Paul Robinson goal vs Watford in the Premier League thirteen years ago 

Speaking after the 3-1 win over Watford, Paul Robinson was quoted saying that "It was a freak goal and there's nobody who knows more about those than me over the last season. People will question him now and it's part and parcel of being a goalkeeper. Criticism can be very difficult, very hard, depending on what level the criticism is and as a goalkeeper, it's about how you react and you have to remain mentally strong. I didn't celebrate the goal out of respect that I have for any goalkeeper. It was fantastic to score a goal, but I can't really pretend that I meant it."

Paul Robinson heaps praise on Premier League manager Dean Smith

First Published:
