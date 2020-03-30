The Debate
Marcus Rashford Ensures 400,000 Children In Manchester Receive Free Meals Daily

Football News

Coronavirus in UK: Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has helped raise £100,000 in order to feed 400,000 children amidst the ongoing lockdown.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Marcus Rashford

The English Premier League is currently suspended until at least April 30, 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the UK. Many prominent players have urged fans to remain indoors amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in order to restrict the pressure on NHS workers across the UK. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has also joined in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, but with a twist.

Coronavirus in UK

Manchester United issues Marcus Rashford injury update

Marcus Rashford is ensuring 400,000 children in Manchester are getting free meals amidst coronavirus lockdown

England international and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been out of first-team training since suffering a back injury last December. Anthony Martial and Odion Ighalo have stepped in to fill Marcus Rashford's shoes as Manchester United were making progress up the Premier League standings table before the English top-flight was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Marcus Rashford has revealed his attempts at helping out the kids in his community during their hour of need.

Marcus Rashford, in partnership with the Fareshare UK, is helping feed almost 400,000 kids in the UK with free meals. The rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in England is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon as citizens continue to remain indoors. 

22-year-old Marcus Rashford setting an example for young English footballers

First Published:
COMMENT
