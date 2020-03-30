Marcus Rashford Ensures 400,000 Children In Manchester Receive Free Meals Daily

The English Premier League is currently suspended until at least April 30, 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the UK. Many prominent players have urged fans to remain indoors amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in order to restrict the pressure on NHS workers across the UK. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has also joined in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, but with a twist.

Coronavirus in UK

Manchester United issues Marcus Rashford injury update

🚨 Good news, Reds – @MarcusRashford is recovering well from his back injury 💪 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 30, 2020

Marcus Rashford is ensuring 400,000 children in Manchester are getting free meals amidst coronavirus lockdown

Marcus Rashford:



🗣️ "When I heard schools were shutting down, that means so were free meals for some kids. When I was at school I was on free meals & there's kids in much more difficult situations. So we raised £100,000 and we were able to feed 400,000 children." 🍴👏 pic.twitter.com/ARUSGUT5t4 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) March 30, 2020

England international and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been out of first-team training since suffering a back injury last December. Anthony Martial and Odion Ighalo have stepped in to fill Marcus Rashford's shoes as Manchester United were making progress up the Premier League standings table before the English top-flight was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Marcus Rashford has revealed his attempts at helping out the kids in his community during their hour of need.

Marcus Rashford, in partnership with the Fareshare UK, is helping feed almost 400,000 kids in the UK with free meals. The rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in England is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon as citizens continue to remain indoors.

22-year-old Marcus Rashford setting an example for young English footballers

So far this year, 22-year-old @MarcusRashford has:



• Provided free meals for children from struggling families

• Judged a poetry competition for children with hearing difficulties

• Learnt sign language to communicate with these children



A brilliant young man and player. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ojkUhsPc3W — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 30, 2020

