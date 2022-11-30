Marcus Rashford Explains Why He Celebrated By Pointing To The Sky After Brace Vs Wales

England registered an emphatic 3-0 victory over Wales on November 29 to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage as the group winners. Marcus Rashford was the architect of the Three Lions' win over their neighbours as he scored an outstanding brace, including a free-kick. Following his first goal, he interestingly pointed to the sky to celebrate.

'I lost one of my friends due to cancer': Marcus Rashford

After scoring an important brace for England against Wales on Tuesday, Marcus Rashford explained the reasoning behind his celebration to reporters after the match. "I lost one of my friends a couple of days ago. He had quite a long battle with cancer. I’m pleased I scored for him, he was a big supporter and a good friend of mine. He was someone who came into my life," explained the Manchester United forward.

To hear that I've scored the 100th @England goal at the World Cup Finals is unbelievable. The Wales game was good but let's stay focused and just be ready for the game on Sunday. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/c7dT5MdTp2 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 30, 2022

Rashford's two goals against Wales were crucial to help England top Group B and set up a clash against Group A runners-up Senegal on December 4. Meanwhile, star Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden also contributed with a goal after receiving a brilliant assist from captain Harry Kane. Rashford was delighted to contribute to his national side as he spoke about the same in a conversation with the BBC.

"It's obviously a great feeling. We were disappointed as a team after the last game as we could have played a lot better. The only way to bounce back is to play better in your next game. Moments like this, this is what I play football for. I am really happy today to be going into the next round of the tournament because I have massive ambition for this team and I think we can go a lot further," explained the Manchester United forward.

Following England's victory over Wales, they became the sixth team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stages after reigning champions France, five-time winners Brazil, Euro 2016 winners Portugal, 2010 World Cup runners-up Netherlands and the USA. While the Round of 16 opponents for France, Brazil and Portugal are yet to be confirmed, the Netherlands will face the USA on Saturday.