Marcus Rashford Story: How The Manchester United Star Struggled For Food During Childhood

Marcus Rashford has developed into one of the finest footballers of his age and the Manchester United star is leading by example on and off the pitch. While goals and assists continue to be associated with the England international on the pitch, off it the 23-year-old aims to end child food poverty in the United Kingdom. His compassion comes from his own experiences and here's a look at the Marcus Rashford story, his school life, career and the Marcus Rashford free meals campaign.

Marcus Rashford story: Marcus Rashford school life and childhood

Marcus Rashford was the youngest of five siblings, who were looked after by their single mother Melani Maynard. The England international has previously detailed that his mother had to work multiple jobs to feed their family, sometimes skipping meals herself to ensure Rashford and his siblings ate. During his BBC Breakfast appearance, Rashford claimed that he remembers being hungry while growing up, but never complained because he knew that his mother was doing the best she could. The 23-year-old said, "If there was food on the table, there was food on the table. If there's not, I had friends who understood my situation and maybe it was possible for me to go to their house to get some food."

Rashford's life changed when he attended the Ashton-on-Mersey School, a school where Manchester United have sent their academy players since 1998 and located close to their Carrington training ground. He was given special consideration by Man United, considering that he was enrolled on the initiative at the age of 11, a year earlier than the program's age. His mother Melanie contacted the club and asked if he could join early, knowing it came with catered accommodation and a new school.

Rashford was fast-tracked and began playing cage football with Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Ravel Morrison, helping to increase his skill level playing with players four years his senior. The Marcus Rashford school life resulted in him training with the Red Devils first team for the first time aged 16 under the management of David Moyes during the 2013–14 season.

Marcus Rashford stats: Man United club career

Rashford got his debut in the Europa League due to an injury crisis, but made the most of his opportunity, scoring twice on his debut. Since then, the England superstar has gone on from strength to strength and has gone on to make 270 appearances for the Red Devils. Rashford has already scored 88 goals for Manchester United and is on track to be one of the club's leading goal scorers in history if he remains at Old Trafford. The 23-year-old has scored 21 goals across all competitions and has been ever-present for Solskjaer's side, as per the Marcus Rashford stats in the 2020-21 season.

Marcus Rashford campaign: Marcus Rashford free meals initiative

The Marcus Rashford campaign has seen over 1.4 million beneficiaries and the Manchester United star has worked tirelessly to assure that poverty-stricken children in the UK are fed during school holidays. The England international's campaign saw a host of local businesses in Wigan, Brighton, Middlesbrough, Hackney, Hull, Falmouth, Liverpool and Lincoln provide free meals to vulnerable school children during the holidays. The England international also successfully lobbied British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to extend free school meals through the summer. The England international also backed the UN’s children’s charity after it launched its 'first-ever emergency response within the UK'.

