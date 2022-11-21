'Match-fixing' Scandal Engulfs Indian Football After CBI Puts Five Clubs Under Scanner

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly registered a preliminary inquiry into allegations of match-fixing and suspected irregularities in the investments of football clubs. As per inputs, the CBI recently paid a visit to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) headquarters in Delhi in order to carry out a probe.

In fact, during their recent visit to the AIFF headquarters, the CBI has also asked for more data on five football clubs which are under investigation. Besides, the CBI continues to seek further information about investments in clubs in the alleged match-fixing case.

“CBI registers preliminary enquiry in alleged football fixing case. CBI visited Delhi based All India Football Federation (AIFF) HQs recently and asked for more information about the clubs and their investments in connection with alleged match-fixing in football: Sources,” ANI tweeted on Monday. Reports suggest that at least five Indian football clubs allegedly received huge chunks of money from an international fixer.

— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2022

(With ANI inputs)