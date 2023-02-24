Match-winner For Spain And Real Madrid: A Look At Sergio Ramos's Trophy-laden Career

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has decided to hang up his boots from international football. The Paris Saint Germain defender revealed he had a brief discussion with current Spain manager Luis de la Fuente before calling time on his decorated international career. The player wasn't picked in Spain's 2022 World Cup squad as former manager Luis Enrique snubbed him which proved to be a key reason behind his decision.

A look at Sergio Ramos' trophy laden career

Seguiré animando a mi país desde casa con la emoción del privilegiado que ha podido representarlo orgulloso 180 veces. ¡Gracias de corazón a todos los que siempre creísteis en mí! ❤️💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/KzVldPhiqo — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) February 23, 2023

Sergio Ramos is regarded as one of the most esteemed players to have donned the Spanish jersey. The 36-year-old made his debut on 26th March 2005 and since then was an integral part of the La Roja set-up. He has gone on to feature a whopping 180 times for Spain scoring 23 goals in the proceedings. He came through various Spanish youth setups before cementing his place in the senior team.

The former Los Blancos player appeared in 17 World Cup matches while he also played 15 matches in the European Championships. His most memorable moment arrived when he played a pivotal part as Spain defeated the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final. Andreas Iniesta scored the solitary goal in the match.

Ramos added another two European Championship medals to his cabinet in 2008 and 2012 respectively and there will be very few player in the world who can match his accolades as things stand.