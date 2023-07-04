Mauricio Pochettino takes sly dig at Tottenham, says 'Chelsea is the greatest team in...'

Mauricio Pochettino will have a tough task leading the Chelsea team to glory in his first season. The West London giants hired their third full-time manager in a span of one and a half seasons and would hope to count on the Argentine gaffer this time around. Chelsea won't be playing in Europa next season and it could be a big loss for the Premier League outfit.

Mauricio Pochettino starts coaching stint at Chelsea

Chelsea finished in a distant 12th in the Premier League table as they endured an awful campaign under three managers. Thomas Tuchel was given the sack followed by Graham Potter whose stay was also shortlived as the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager also couldn't bring the much-needed optimism to the club.

Frank Lampard was hired as an interim manager and the Todd Boehly co-owned club finally nailed down Pochettino to become their next flag bearer at the club. The former Paris Saint-Germain manager would have faced a loyalty test due to his allegiance with Spurs but in his first interview with Chelsea, Pochettino claimed Chelsea are the biggest club in England.

New Chelsea manager Pochettino makes a massive claim

"I think it’s important and it’s a culture of winning. In the last 10, 12, and 15 years, Chelsea is the greatest team in England. I know very well the Premier League and what the culture of Chelsea means. I think our fans are excited to again be on the road of trying to win.

"Of course, we are excited. We are excited to work with a very young team, with a different approach than in the past. But I think we all need to understand that we have to work really hard and create a very good atmosphere at the training ground to build success for the team in the next few years."

Chelsea have seen a lot of changes in the recent past and the new manager will likely to have his preferred setup which might help his sharpen his efforts at the club.