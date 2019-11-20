Mauricio Pochettino Sacked: Where Will The Argentine Coach Go Next After Tottenham Axe?

For five good years, Mauricio Pochettino did the best he could as he transformed Tottenham Hotspur into Premier League top-four contenders since his appointment in 2014. The Argentinian coach-led Spurs to their first-ever UEFA Champions League final last season where they lost to Liverpool. After recent events, what lies in store for Mauricio Pochettino in the coming months?

Mauricio Pochettino and the greatest night in the UEFA Champions League

Mauricio Pochettino's GREATEST night as Tottenham boss 🤯



⚽️ 5' De Ligt

⚽️ 35' Ziyech

⚽️ 55' Lucas

⚽️ 59' Lucas

⚽️ 90+6' Lucas



Relive it all in just 60 seconds...pic.twitter.com/X4yXgk80Yj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 20, 2019

PSG

While everything is going well for Paris Saint-Germain this season, there are still some doubts over Thomas Tuchel’s inconsistent results over the last year and a half. Thomas Tuchel will likely face the sack should he fail to lead the Parisiens to the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League this season. Will Mauricio Pochettino be the next big name in the PSG dugout?

Bayern Munich

Having recently sacked Niko Kovac, Bayern Munich are currently without a manager as Hansi Flick was named as interim coach of the first team. Based on the manner in which things have unfolded since Tottenham Hotspur sacked Mauricio Pochettino, the Argentinian has emerged as the top contender to replace Kovac in Germany. Will Mauricio Pochettino take charge at Bayern Munich in the coming months?

Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane has led Real Madrid to second in the LaLiga table on par with Barcelona. The Frenchman has come under criticism for some below-par performances since the start of 2019. Florentino Perez has previously expressed his admiration for Mauricio Pochettino and has talked about bringing the Argentinian to Spain.

Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in under immense pressure at Manchester United this season. He has overseen some dismal performances despite spending big in the summer transfer window. Mauricio Pochettino could be seen as the ideal replacement for the Norwegian given the latter’s openness to give a chance to youngsters. Will Ed Woodward take the plunge though?



Jose Mourinho succeeds Mauricio Pochettino as head coach of Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho has been hired as the next manager of Tottenham Hotspur, replacing Mauricio Pochettino, who was fired on Tuesday https://t.co/LmP7eESQYp — CNN International (@cnni) November 20, 2019

