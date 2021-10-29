Maxime Lopez Cheekily Imitates Cristiano Ronaldo After Scoring Against Juventus; Watch

Sassuolo's attacking midfielder Maxime Lopez on Wednesday scored a winning goal for his side in a match against Serie A giants Juventus. Lopez caught everyone's attention as he did a Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after scoring the goal in the final minutes of the game. Ronaldo was with Juventus up until August 2021 before moving to the English Premier League to re-join Manchester United. Coming back to Lopez, the 23-year-old French national also mocked Juventus fans as he mimicked the iconic celebration at their own backyard. The video of Lopez's celebration is now going viral on various social media platforms.

Maxime Lopez le roi que fait la célébration de Ronaldo à la 90eme 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0h4fXFebLT — 32🤍🧙‍♂️ (@Rma7lp) October 27, 2021

This is not the first time when a professional football player has tried to imitate Ronaldo's famous 'SIUUU' celebration. Earlier this month, during a Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United, Andros Townsend performed the classic Ronaldo celebration in front of his home crowd at Old Trafford. After scoring an equaliser, Townsend ran towards the corner flag post before taking the jump and turning around with a stiff back and stretched arms like the Portuguese striker.

Sassuolo vs Juventus

As far as the match is concerned, Sassuolo struck the first goal seconds before the half-time break. Davide Frattesi scored one in the 44th minute as Allegri's side failed to tackle a simple ball forward. Frattesi, after receiving a through-ball from Gregoire Defrel, managed to keep control and sent the ball into the far corner. In the 76th minute, however, the home side made a comeback as Weston McKennie scored a header following a perfect cross from Paulo Dybala. The match was tied at 1-1. Lopez then came with an equaliser breaker in the 95th minute to close the game in his side's favour.

Sassuolo are currently ranked ninth in the Serie A points table with 14 points in 10 games. On the other hand, Juventus are placed seventh in the table with 15 points in as many matches.

Image: @AbiolaMelody/Twitter