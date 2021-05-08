MCI Vs CHE Dream11: Man City Vs Chelsea Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Updates And Preview

Manchester City will look to officially walk away with the Premier League title on Saturday as they prepare to take on Thomas Tuchel's high-flying Chelsea in their upcoming Premier League clash. The English domestic league fixture will be played at the Etihad on Saturday, May 8 with the kickoff scheduled for 5.30 PM (10:00 PM IST). Let's have a look at the MCI vs CHE Dream11 team, top picks alongside other details of this clash.

MCI vs CHE Match Preview

With the Premier League title on the line, the Cityzens will be eager to finish formalities and get their hands on the League title. The Blues of Manchester have been a different force this season, having registered 25 wins from 34 games while playing out five draws and losing only four games this season. They also have the best attacking and defensive record in Premier League and will enter the match hoping to get walk away as the Premier League champions at the end of 90 minutes.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will aim to solidify their position in the top four by pocketing three points on Saturday. Thomas Tuchel's side got the better of Manchester City in their previous head-to-head meeting which came in the semi-finals of the FA Cup last month as a brilliant counter-attacking goal saw Hakim Ziyech finish off Timo Werner's pass and shatter Man City's dream of a quadruple. The London outfit will be hoping to replicate a similar performance and spoil the party again for Pep Guardiola on Saturday.

MCI vs CHE Playing 11s

Manchester City- Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Phil Foden

Chelsea FC- Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz

MCI vs CHE Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - Christian Pulisic or Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-Captain - Kai Havertz or Phil Foden

MCI vs CHE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Edouard Mendy

Defenders – Joao Cancelo, Reece James, Ruben Dias, Ben Chilwell

Midfielders – Mason Mount, Kevin De Bruyne (C), Christian Pulisic (VC)

Strikers – Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Phil Foden

MCI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

The Premier League between Chelsea and Manchester City could be seen as a dress rehearsal for their Champions League finals clash as both teams look to analyze their opponents in their Saturday night game before locking horns at the biggest stage in club football. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter as we predict both teams to play out a draw and split points at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction- Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea

Note: The above MCI vs CHE Dream11 prediction, MCI vs CHE Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MCI vs CHE Dream11 Team and MCI vs CHE Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.