MCI Vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match News

Football News

MCI vs CHE Dream11 Team and Prediction: Get all match details, probable playing 11 and schedule for their upcoming EPL fixture in Manchester Stadium on Nov 23.

mci vs che dream11

The upcoming EPL game between Manchester City and Chelsea will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Their Premier League fixture is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST on November 23.    

MCI vs CHE Match preview

Manchester City are placed fourth on the Premier League points table with eight wins in their 12 matches. Meanwhile, Chelsea are positioned third with eight wins and two defeats out of their 12 fixtures.

MCI vs CHE Squad details

MCI Squad

Claudio Bravo, Kyle Walker, Eren Arda Can, John Stones, Raheem Sterling, İlkay Gündoğan, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero (c), Oleksandr Zinchenko, Angeliño, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sané, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez, João Cancelo, Nicolás Otamendi, Ederson, Daniel Grimshaw, Scott Carson, Phil Foden, Eric Garcia, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Ian Poveda

CHE Squad

Kepa Arrizabalaga (gk), Willy Caballero, Jamie Cumming, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, César Azpilicueta (c), Emerson, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori, Marc Guehi, Ian Maatsen, Tariq Lamptey, Jorginho, N'Golo Kanté, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour, Faustino Anjorin, Pedro, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Tammy Abraham, Isaiah Brown and Michy Batshuayi

MCI vs CHE Suggested Dream11 team prediction

Goal-Keeper – Ederson

Defender – César Azpilicueta (vc), Kyle Walker, João Cancelo, Fikayo Tomori

Mid-fielder – Willian, Jorginho, Riyad Mahrez

Forward – Tammy Abraham, Sergio Agüero (c), Raheem Sterling

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

