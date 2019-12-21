MCI Vs LEI Dream11 Premier League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Defending champions Manchester City are struggling to live up to expectations this season and find themselves at the third spot in the league standings, four points behind Leicester City. Brendan Rodgers' boys have been magnificent this year and continue to impress in the Premier League. The Foxes play Manchester City on Saturday and in-form striker Jamie Vardy will hope to lead his side to a rather rare win at the Etihad Stadium. Here is the MCI vs LEI Dream11 match prediction and predicted line-ups.

Pep Guardiola talks up the skills of Riyad Mahrez

PEP 💬 @Mahrez22 is always a guy who creates something in the box. He’s an incredible talent.



He has played more minutes than last year and understands much better.



With the absence of Leroy there is more space to use the wingers and upfront. pic.twitter.com/yvnVXpIfjL — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 20, 2019

MCI vs LEI Dream11 predicted playing XIs

Manchester City predicted line-up: Ederson Moraes (GK), Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho, Benjamin Mendy, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling.

Leicester City predicted line-up: Kasper Schmeichel (GK), Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Ben Chilwell, Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, Wilfried Ndidi, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy.

Brendan Rodgers optimistic over Leicester City's chances against Manchester City

"The squad is in a really good place. Whatever team I put out, I believe they can win the game. Hopefully they can get a result on Saturday." pic.twitter.com/44KcCxlZVB — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 20, 2019

MCI vs LEI Dream11 top picks and prediction

Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes

Defenders: Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Fernandinho, Ben Chilwell

Midfielders: David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne (Vice-Captain), James Maddison, Ayoze Perez

Forwards: Gabriel Jesus, Jamie Vardy (Captain)

Leicester City are favourites to win the match by 2-1.

Note - The MCI vs LEI Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

