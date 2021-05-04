MCI Vs PSG Dream11: Man City Vs PSG Prediction, Team And Fantasy Football Top Picks

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain will be eyeing a spot in the final of the UEFA Champions League as they prepare to take on each other in the second leg of the semi-final. The second leg of the final four will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, May 4 with the game set to kickoff at12:30 AM (Wednesday, May 5) IST. Let's have a look at the MCI vs PSG Dream11 team, top picks, playing 11, alongside other details of this encounter.

MCI vs PSG Match Preview

Manchester City managed to make an inspirational comeback against the Ligue 1 giants in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez nullified Marquinho's header and helped Pep Guardiola's team register a 2-1 win at the Parc des Princes in the first leg.

The Premier League outfit will head into the match with a considerable advantage and two away goals in their kitty. Pep Guardiola will be eager to lead Manchester City to European glory. PSG, who failed to cross the final frontier and suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 Champions League final will be aiming to make a remarkable comeback and continue their hunt for a European title on Wednesday.

MCI vs PSG Playing 11

Manchester City- Ederson, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden

Paris Saint-Germain- Keylor Navas, Alessandro Florenzi, Abdou Diallo, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler, Neymar, Mauro Icardi

MCI vs PSG Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Neymar or Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-Captain- Mauro Icardi or Phil Foden

MCI vs PSG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Keylor Navas

Defenders –Kyle Walker, Abdou Diallo, Ruben Dias, Marquinhos

Midfielders – Kevin De Bruyne, Angel Di Maria, Riyad Mahrez

Strikers –Neymar, Phil Foden, Mauro Icardi

MCI vs PSG Dream11 Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain will be aiming to compensate for the first leg loss at the Parc Des Princes and look to come out all guns blazing against the Cityzens on Wednesday. This may leave Mauricio Pochettino 's team to counterattacks as Pep Guardiola will look to stop the Ligue 1 giants' attacking flurry and hit them with the pace of Foden and Mahrez. We expect both the teams to play out a firey match and expected the game to end in a draw. A draw at the Etihad will see the Manchester outfit qualify for the final of the UEFA Champions League where they will lock horns against either Chelsea or Real Madrid for the ultimate prize in club football.

Prediction- Manchester City 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Note: The above MCI vs PSG Dream11 prediction, MCI vs PSG Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MCI vs PSG Dream11 Team and MCI vs PSG Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.