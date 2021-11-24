MCI Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing 11, Team News, Injury Update

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of exciting games set to take place on day two of matchday 5. Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City will take on Ligue 1 giants PSG at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on November 25.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash, here is a look at our MCI vs PSG Dream11 prediction and the Manchester City vs PSG head to head record.

Manchester City vs PSG predicted 11

Manchester City predicted starting line-up: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling.

Injuries: Ferran Torres, Liam Delap

Doubtful: Jack Grealish

PSG predicted starting line-up: Keylor Navas; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Abdou Diallo; Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti; Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe.

Injuries: Rafinha, Julian Draxler

Doubtful: Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma

MCI vs PSG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Marquinhos, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo

Midfielders: Riyad Mahrez, Neymar, Bernardo Silva, Idrissa Gueye, Ilkay Gundogan

Forwards: Lionel Messi (VC), Kylian Mbappe (C)

Manchester City vs PSG head to head record

Manchester City have a decent record against PSG as they have won three of the six games played between the two sides. Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 giants have managed one win, with two matches ending as draws. However, PSG emerged victorious in the UEFA Champions League game that took place in September this year. Idrissa Gueye's early goal in the eight-minute and Lionel Messi's goal in the second half were enough to claim all three points against the Citizens.

Manchester City ahead of PSG in group stage standings

After four matches, Manchester City currently lead the UEFA Champions League group A standings with nine points, one point ahead of PSG. A win for Pep Guardiola's side would ensure that they finish on the top of the group.

