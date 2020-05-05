Megan Rapinoe And Alex Morgan Vow To Keep Fighting For USWNT’s Equal Pay

US Women's National Team (USWNT) stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan expressed their 'shock' at the decision to dismiss the USWNT lawsuit pertaining to the USWNT equal pay. The USWNT lawsuit was filed last year in a bid to obtain equal pay in comparison to the USMNT. Despite coming out on the wrong end of the decision, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan have vowed not to give up on fighting for the USWNT equal pay.

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan respond: USWNT lawsuit dismissed

On Friday, Gary Klausner, a judge of the US District Court claimed that the USWNT players "did not demonstrate a triable issue that WNT players were paid less than MNT players". In fact, the U.S. Soccer Federation contested that women's players were paid more in total and on a per-game basis than the men's players from 2015 to 2019. On legal grounds, the USWNT was paid $24.5 million while the men’s team had been paid $18.5 million during the aforementioned four-year period.

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe on USWNT equal pay

While speaking on ABC's Good Morning America on Monday, USWNT stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe revealed their shock over the dismissal of the USWNT lawsuit. Alex Morgan revealed that the decision to dissolve the USWNT lawsuit was 'unexpected' for both parties. A two-time World Cup winner, Alex Morgan also explained that the USWNT will continue their fight towards demanding and obtaining equal pay despite the setback.

Morgan's international teammate Megan Rapinoe also added that the outcome for the USWNT equal pay was "very disappointing" and the judge "missed the point." The 34-year-old Megan Rapinoe revealed that the same men's contract was never offered to the USWNT. Megan Rapinoe also claimed that the reason for higher pay in comparison to the USMNT was due to winning two World Cups and winning almost every game during that period. However, Rapinoe reiterated that she was not going to give up the fight for women' equal pay in sport.

To @USWNT: don’t give up this fight. This is not over yet.



To @USSoccer: equal pay, now. Or else when I'm president, you can go elsewhere for World Cup funding. https://t.co/XK6t9oM94k — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 2, 2020

How much money does Megan Rapinoe make?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the USWNT captain is worth $3 million. On average, it is reported that Megan Rapinoe earns around $400,000 in a year. Megan Rapinoe is also a two-time FIFA World Cup winner with the USWNT.

