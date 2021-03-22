Melbourne City FC Vs Central Coast Mariners Live Stream, Prediction, A-League Live

Following four victories in a row, Melbourne City FC will battle it out against Central Coast Mariners in the A-League. The match will be played on Monday, March 22, 2021. Here are the Melbourne City FC vs Central Coast Mariners live stream details, schedule, prediction and other key details of the match.

Where to watch Melbourne City FC vs Central Coast Mariners live?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Melbourne City FC vs Central Coast Mariners live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Melbourne City FC vs Central Coast Mariners live:

Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Date: Monday, March 22, 2021

Time: 1.35 PM IST

Melbourne City FC vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and preview

Melbourne City arrive into the game following a thrilling 3-0 victory over Macarthur in the previous game. Jamie Maclaren's brace, apart from a goal from Craig Noone were sufficient to sink Macarthur, to bag Melbourne City's fourth win in a row. Meanwhile, Central Coast Mariners were held to a 2-2 draw with Bruno Fornaroli and Nicholas D'Agostino scoring a goal each.

Melbourne City FC vs Central Coast Mariners team news

Aiden O’Neill remains the only major absentee for Melbourne City FC ahead of the clash on Monday. He misses out due to a knee injury. In a major sigh of relief, Adrian Luna completes his recovery and has been included in the squad, while Raphael Borges Rodrigues has been called up as well.

Gianni Stensness is the only player left out of the squad for the clash against Melbourne City FC. Stensness will sit out for a week more due to a foot injury. Besides, Max Balard has been called up to the squad to fill in the vacuum created with the absence of Stensness.

Melbourne City FC vs Central Coast Mariners Probable XIs

Melbourne City FC: Tom Glover, Scott Galloway, Kerrin Stokes, Curtis Good, Ben Garuccio, Connor Metcalfe, Taras Gomulka, Adrian Luna, Craig Noone, Naoki Tsubaki, Jamie Maclaren.

Central Coast Mariners: Mark Birighitti, Stefan Nigro, Ruon Tongyik, Kye Rowles, Jack Clisby, MichaÅ‚ Janota, Oliver Bozanic, Max Balard, Daniel De Silva, Matt Simon, Marco Ureña.

A-League table update

Central Coast Mariners lead the A-League standings with 25 points in 12 games. Mariners maintain a three-point lead over second-placed Western Sydney Wanderers FC, having racked up three victories and a defeat in the previous five league games. Meanwhile, Melbourne City FC sit fifth in the A-League table with 18 points in 10 games and are on a four-game winning streak.

Melbourne City FC vs Central Coast Mariners prediction

Melbourne City are in a scintillating form this season and hence are the favourites to win the tie 2-1 over Mariners.

Note: The prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: CC Mariners website