Melbourne City FC Vs Sydney FC Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, A-League Live

Following a near five-month freeze, Melbourne City FC will resume their campaign against A-League table-toppers Sydney FC on Saturday, August 1. The A-League live clash between Melbourne City FC and Sydney FC is scheduled for kick-off at 5 pm local time (12:30 pm IST) at the ANZ Stadium. Here's a look at the Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC prediction, Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC live stream and the Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC h2h.

Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC prediction and match preview

Melbourne City FC's clash against Sydney on Saturday is their first fixture since Erick Mombaerts' men suffered a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle Jets back in March. Melbourne City FC have 40 points from 23 games and are in second place in the A-League standings, 11 points behind leaders Sydney FC. However, with Wellington Phoenix FC hot on their trail, Melbourne City will be hoping to finish the regular season on a high to boost their confidence heading into the finals.

Sydney FC also faced the Newcastle Jets in their last A-League outing and suffered a 2-1 defeat on July 20. However, Steve Corica's Sky Blues are on the brink of securing the Premier's Plate. Sydney have the best defensive record in the A-League, conceding only 19 goals and have lost only three games all season. Based on these stats, our Melbourne City vs Sydney FC prediction is a win for the defending A-League champions, Sydney FC.

Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC h2h stats

The Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC h2h stats make for interesting reading as the top two teams in the A-League standings will square off for the 31st time this weekend. In the previous 30 encounters between these two teams, Sydney FC have the better record, winning 13 games. Melbourne City FC have registered eight wins while nine games have ended in draws.

A-League live: Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC live stream details

Fans in Australia can watch the Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC live stream on ABC TV and FOX Sports 507. There will be no Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC live stream on Indian television. However, fans in India can still watch the Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC live stream on the My Football YouTube channel.

Image Credits - Melbourne City FC / Sydney FC Instagram