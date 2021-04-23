Melbourne Victory Vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction, Live Stream, Team News, A-League

The next match in the A-League 2021 season features Melbourne Victory hosting Western Sydney Wanderers at the Marvel Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off on Friday, April 23 at 7:05 PM local time (2:35 PM IST). Here is the Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers team news and details of where to watch A-League live in India.

Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction and preview

Both teams have struggled in recent weeks and will hope to step up their game with the league approaching the business end of the season. Melbourne Victory have endured a miserable season so far as they find themselves rock bottom in the A-League standings. Melbourne Victory were decimated 7-0 by local rivals Melbourne Victory last week and cannot afford another defeat this season.

On the other hand, even though Western Sydney Wanderers have had a much better season they have witnessed a significant dip in form in recent weeks. Carl Robinson's men are winless in their last five league games (3D 2L), a run that has seen them slip into sixth place in the A-League standings. However, a game against rock bottom Melbourne Victory is the best opportunity for them to return to winning ways. Considering the form of the two teams, our Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction is Melbourne Victory 0-3 Western Sydney Wanderers.

Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers team news

Heading into this match, Melbourne Victory will be without Adama Traore who was sent off against Melbourne Victory over the weekend. Meanwhile, although Ryan Shotton and Rudy Gestede have made progress in their recoveries they may still not feature in this match. Western Sydney Wanderers will be without the services of Vedran Janjetovic as he is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Melbourne Victory predicted starting line-up: Max Crocombe; Lleyton Brooks, Nick Ansell, Aaron Anderson, Storm Roux; Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield; Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman; Ben Folami

Western Sydney Wanderers predicted starting line-up: Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Thomas Aquilina, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; Nicolai Muller, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

Where to watch A-League live? Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers live stream

Unfortunately, the A-League live telecast of Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers will not be available for Indian viewers. However, fans can watch the Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers live stream on the official My Football Youtube channel and app. Live scores and updates will be available on the social media page of the A-League and the two teams.

