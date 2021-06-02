Memphis Depay Contract: How Much Will Barcelona Pay The Dutch Forward?

According to various reports, FC Barcelona are conducting talks with Lyon attacker Memphis Depay over a possible move to Spain in the upcoming summer transfer window. The 27-year-old Dutch striker is reportedly negotiating personal terms with the Catalan side and could join them on a free transfer ahead of the 2021-22 season as we look at the Memphis Depay contract alongside other details of this potential transfer.

Barcelona are still in talks with Memphis Depay as a free agent. Negotiations ongoing and progressing on personal terms - potential contract until June 2023 or 24.



It also depends by Koeman future. And... Wijnaldum will join Barça soon, confirmed. 🔴🇳🇱 #FCB #Depay @mattemoretto — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2021

Memphis Depay Barcelona transfer

The Netherlands forward has been one of the top players in Ligue 1 this season with Memphis Depay stats revealing that the Dutch attacker has scored over 20 goals while providing 12 assists in 37 league games this season. The 27-year-old Dutchman is very close to agreeing upon a move to FC Barcelona in the summer with the Holland international rumoured to have shunned off offers from various clubs in order to complete a dream move to Spain.

Memphis Depay contract: Barcelona's offer to Dutch star

According to Barcelona transfer news latest, the Blaugrana outfit is interested in wrapping up the transfer soon with reports on the Memphis Depay contract suggesting that the Catalan giants are keen to hand the Lyon star a potential two to three-year deal which could end in June 2023 or 2024. The Memphis Depay salary is expected to hover around in the same region as his current contract with Lyon owing to Barcelona's financial trouble.

Koeman's future to affect Depay transfer?

The 27-year-old attacker's move to FC Barcelona depends heavily on the future of former Dutch national team head coach Ronald Koeman. The club was earlier rumoured to consider other candidates and evaluate Koeman's future as FC Barcelona head coach with club president Joan Laporta stating how the Dutchman is not his first choice for the job. The 50-year-old tactician on the other hand has expressed his interest to continue with the job and how he wants to stay while having the club’s backing.

However, Barcelona transfer news suggests that the Catalan side has finally agreed upon Koeman's future with the Dutchman expected to continue as the head coach for next season. Alongside Depay, Koeman could have yet another reunion on the cards with former Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum who is also being linked with a move to the Blaugrana outfit and with Frenkie de Jong, who has already established himself within the Catalan club. Wijnaldum is rumoured to team up with fellow countrymen Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong and former Dutch team manager and current FC Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman soon.