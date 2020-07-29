Messi Is An Animal, Will Star At 2022 FIFA World Cup In Qatar: Former Barca Player Xavi

Barcelona ace Lionel Messi has won almost every possible accolade there is to win with the Catalan giants over the years. The Argentine icon, who holds the unique record of winning the Ballon d'Or the most number of times at a total of six, however, lacks an international trophy in his collection. His former Barcelona teammate Xavi feels Messi still has the opportunity to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup even though the Barcelona skipper has already turned 33.

Messi yet to win an international trophy

Messi came close to winning an international trophy on more than one occasion but suffered reversals in fortune in the final every time. The Argentina captain guided his side to three international finals, including one World Cup and two Copa America campaigns, but failed to clinch any of these. Having suffered his first international final defeat in the World Cup against Germany back in 2014, Messi also missed a crucial penalty against Chile in the Copa America in 2016.

Messi can still play at 2022 FIFA World Cup: Xavi

Despite the failure, Barcelona legend Xavi feels that Messi can still win an international trophy in the near future. Xavi, who now manages Qatari club Al Sadd, as quoted by Marca, claimed that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner can play as long as he wants. He described Messi as "quick, strong, a competitive beast and an animal physically."

Xavi has often acknowledged Messi as the greatest football star ever to embrace the game. This time again, Xavi did not shy away from praising the Argentina international. The Barcelona legend asserted that he has no doubts that Messi will play for Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup that will be hosted in Qatar. The Spanish legend feels that Messi could still win the World Cup.

Xavi tests COVID-19 positive

Xavi made headlines over the weekend after he announced he has tested positive for coronavirus. The former Barcelona midfielder confirmed the COVID-19 reports on his official Instagram account. Xavi claimed that he tested positive, due to which he will not be able to accompany the team for some of their games. He assured his fans that he is in perfect health condition, but will stay isolated until he tests negative.

Image courtesy: AP/Xavi Instagram