Messi Or Ronaldo? Gary Neville And Jamie Carragher Debate Over Who's Better

The debate of which player is better, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi goes way back. Ronaldo has more career goals though Messi has played fewer games. While Messi has won one more Ballon d'Or, Ronaldo has won another 'The Best FIFA Men's Player' award and UEFA Player of the Year award. It is a debate that may never end and has become a little tedious. Although, if two people can make interesting are Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher. And they recently decided to get involved in the Messi vs Ronaldo debate.

Neville began by talking about who he thought was a better player and said that for him it was Ronaldo. He said that if there was one player from the history of football to bring on into a game in the last 10 minutes to score he would pick the Portuguese superstar. Neville then went on the explain why he thought Ronaldo was the greatest player ever and brought up what kind of goals Ronaldo had scored throughout his career, pointing out that they were all different and ranging from several left footers, headers, free kicks, and penalties.

Carragher's Rebuttal

Carragher then hit back at Neville's argument claiming that Ronaldo was not the best player in history, but Messi was. The former Liverpool defender said that the different types of goals scored do not matter as long as the ball ends up in the goal. He then said that Messi has a better goal record however that's not the only thing he is limited to, he can also control a game in the form of a playmaker and so brings a lot more to a team than Ronaldo does according to Carragher.

Messi and Ronaldo's rivalry is something that the footballing has never witnessed, they won multiple Ballon d'Or awards, Champions League trophies, dominated the world headlines when they stepped on the pitch. Although, this is a debate that would probably never end, two of the greatest players that football has ever seen may be reaching the end of their footballing days with Messi being 34 and Ronaldo, 36.

(Image: AP)