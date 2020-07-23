Messi, Suarez And Pique BREAK COVID-19 Regulations To Go On A Holiday

Barcelona’s unimpressive LaLiga campaign concluded last week after being dethroned by Real Madrid. Following the conclusion, Barcelona players were granted a few days off before the side return to prepare for the Champions League campaign. However, the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique and Marc-Andre ter Stegen broke regulations to go for a holiday this week.

Messi, Suarez, Pique breach COVID-19 regulations

The Catalan government had issued an advisory urging the residents of the metropolitan region not to leave the city except for any emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to Spanish media publication Marca, some Barcelona players including Messi, Suarez, Pique and Ter Stegen left the city for a holiday, acting against the government’s COVID-19 advisory.

However, these are mere recommendations from the government, as the state cannot restrict free movement in the absence of a state of emergency. The report suggests that the families of Messi and Suarez left together for the vacation, while Pique and Ter Stegen have departed for vacation separately, although their respective destinations are still not known.

Messi, Setien agree to Champions League pact

Messi and Barcelona manager Quique Setien have reportedly agreed to set aside their differences to come to terms with a ‘Champions League pact.’ This pact was agreed by the two after an hour-long meeting last Saturday, with Messi and Setien agreeing to focus solely on winning the Champions League this season.

Leo #Messi scored 4 goals against Eibar on his way to a total of 25, handing him his seventh pichichi award. BONUS: He got the game ball that day. 👇 pic.twitter.com/7ruuxRA3ho — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 22, 2020

Earlier, there were reports that Barcelona players had lost confidence in the manager's tactics. Reports of frequent conflict between Setien and Messi were doing the rounds. The reports of a 'Champions League pact' appears to be a move towards settling the conflict at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona clamour for European glory

After a dismal LaLiga campaign, losing out to Real Madrid in the race to the domestic title, Barcelona still have a chance to overturn fortunes for good. The Catalan giants are still very much in the race to clinch the Champions League title this season. Barcelona were tied against Napoli in the Round of 16 with the first leg ending in a 1-1 draw. The second leg is set to be played at the Camp Nou on August 8, with Messi’s side having an away goal advantage.

