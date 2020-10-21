Mesut Ozil's Arsenal Career All But Over After Gunners Axe Him From Premier League Squad

Mesut Ozil's Arsenal career may finally be over after the German midfielder was axed from the club's 25-man Premier League squad, released on Tuesday. Clubs had until 2 PM BST to submit their squads to the league after the closure of the transfer window. Arsenal left out Mesut Ozil and defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos from their Premier League squad. Both men were also left out of Gunner's 32-man squad for the Europa League.

Also Read | Premier League 25-man squads: Chelsea Registers Retired Petr Cech As 'emergency' Keeper

Mesut Ozil omitted from the Arsenal 25-man squad

With a weekly £350,000 wage, Mesut Ozil still remains one of the highest earners at the club. The 32-year-old, who joined Arsenal from Real Madrid, remains out of favour under current head coach Mikel Arteta. Ozil has not played for Arsenal since March 7. He hasn't made a matchday squad since June.

The midfielder did start the first 10 league games for Arsenal under Arteta. However, he has not appeared for the club since he refused to a pay cut during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former World Cup winner with Germany played over 250 games for Arsenal, scoring 44 times. Last season, he played 23 times in all competitions, out of which 18 came in the Premier League.

Also Read | Wijnaldum Unhappy With 'stupid' Tackle That Injured Van Dijk

During the transfer window, it was reported Ozil had received lucrative offers from the Middle East. Even Arsenal were reportedly looking to terminate his contract, which ends next summer. However, the midfielder opted to remain at the Emirates and fight to regain his place in the first team. The remainder of Ozil contract with the North London club is around £12 million. The club hoped to get the Ozil wages off their expenditure bill before the end of the transfer window.

The player will now only be eligible to play for the Under 23s until his situation his reviewed in January 2021. Ozil could look to maintain his peak fitness before finding himself a new club when the winter transfer window opens in January.

Also Read | Bayern Forward Serge Gnabry Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Sokratis Papastathopoulos, 32, arrived at Arsenal as a free agent from Borussia Dortmund in 2018. The Greek defender faces a similar situation as he will be forced to feature for the Under 23s before his future is resolved next year. The 32-year-old reportedly linked with a move to Napoli as a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly.

The move broke down after the Senegalese defender failed to secure a move away from the Serie A club. Sokratis played 69 times for Arsenal in two seasons, scoring six goals along the way.

Also Read | Alvaro Morata Scores Twice As Ronaldo-less Juventus Tops Dynamo 2-0

(Image Credits: Mesut Ozil Instagram)