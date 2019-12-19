Mesut Ozil Removed From PES 2020 After Comments On China’s Treatment Of Uighur Muslims

Mesut Ozil has largely been a peripheral figure at Arsenal this season. He has featured just 11 times for the Gunners and is yet to find the back of the net this season. Despite his on-field struggles, the World Cup winner has been renowned for his vocal opinions on various socio-political issues pertaining to Turkey and his Muslim brethren.

Mesut Ozil thanked by supporters for speaking out on Uighur atrocities in China

It takes a lot of courage for a celebrity to speak up about the atrocities that our #Uyghur brothers and sisters face in China, the way @MesutOzil1088 did. Thank you brother for standing up to injustice!

#IStandWithOzil #IStandWithUyghur pic.twitter.com/aM4J0mKEOD — Maher Zain (@MaherZain) December 17, 2019

Mesut Ozil removed from PES 2020 China version after Tweet about Uighur Muslims

There was severe backlash from Chinese football fans who were not at all happy with Mesut Ozil's public display of support towards Uighur Muslims in China. The Turkish-born footballer, who moved to Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013, called Uighurs "warriors who resist persecution". In response to the public backlash in China, PES official publishers in China - NetEase - said that Mesut Ozil has been removed from three existing titles in the country. Earlier this year, Chinese NBA fans were left outraged when Houston Rockets' manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters.

Yaya Toure feels Mesut Ozil was wrong to speak out on Uighur Muslims issue

Yaya Toure just finished a spell playing in China & he’s Muslim like Mesut Ozil.

But Toure believes Ozil shouldn’t have spoken out on China’s human rights, while acknowledging "as a Muslim it is complicated and it is his choice."https://t.co/fqWng3KBsY pic.twitter.com/tKN7vWdLkb — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) December 17, 2019

