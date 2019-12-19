The Debate
Mesut Ozil Removed From PES 2020 After Comments On China’s Treatment Of Uighur Muslims

Football News

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil will be removed from the 2020 version of PES due to his controversial tweet in support for the Uighur Muslims in China. Read more.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil has largely been a peripheral figure at Arsenal this season. He has featured just 11 times for the Gunners and is yet to find the back of the net this season. Despite his on-field struggles, the World Cup winner has been renowned for his vocal opinions on various socio-political issues pertaining to Turkey and his Muslim brethren.

 Mesut Ozil thanked by supporters for speaking out on Uighur atrocities in China

Mesut Ozil removed from PES 2020 China version after Tweet about Uighur Muslims

There was severe backlash from Chinese football fans who were not at all happy with Mesut Ozil's public display of support towards Uighur Muslims in China. The Turkish-born footballer, who moved to Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013, called Uighurs "warriors who resist persecution". In response to the public backlash in China, PES official publishers in China - NetEase - said that Mesut Ozil has been removed from three existing titles in the country. Earlier this year, Chinese NBA fans were left outraged when Houston Rockets' manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters.

Yaya Toure feels Mesut Ozil was wrong to speak out on Uighur Muslims issue

 

