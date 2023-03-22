Mesut Ozil Retires: Former Arsenal And Real Madrid Midfielder's Most Controversial Moments

Mesut Ozil has announced his retirement from professional football after an elongated decorated career. The former German international plied his trade for a number of reputed clubs with the likes of Arsenal and Real Madrid but didn't have a fruitful time in the last couple of years. The 34-year-old won a plethora of trophies including the most coveted World Cup in his career.

It wasn't really convincing for Ozil in the last few years as he was in and out of the starting lineup. Despite him being not in prominence the attacking midfielder is still regarded as one of the most graceful players ever to play the game. Pre-dominantly an attacking midfielder the Schalke academy product has also played on both wings with sheer dominance.

Let's have a look at Mesut Ozil's achievements

Mesut Ozil has 92 caps for Germany having scored 23 goals for his country. He was the chief orchestrator when Deutschland lifted the World Cup back in 2014 by getting the better of Lionel Messi's Argentina. Ozil attracted attention with his excellent performance in the Bundesliga as he represented both Schalke and Werder Bremen before making the first big move of his career.

Impressed by his productivity Real Madrid came calling for him back in 2010 and he joined Los Blancos for as little as £16.6 million reportedly. He showed his class pretty rapidly by lifting the La Liga, Spanish Super Cup and Spanish Cup each once in his three year stint in Madrid.

He then was roped in by Arsenal as the gunner paid a record sum to acquire the service of the player. His flamboyance on the pitch was too flashy to ignore as he started his life in England with a bang. He soon became a familiar face in the Premier League and also reached 50 Premier League assists in just 141 matches which is a record. He helped the Gunners to lift four FA Cups and two Community Shields in his eight year stint at the club.

He was at the heart of things at the Emirates with 79 assists to his name in 254 matches alongside 44 goals. His goal against Ludogorets in the Champions League is still regarded as one of the best moments in the history of the European tournament. But his rocky relationship with manager Mikel Arteta forced the player to leave the English league on a sour note.

He chose to join the Turkish outfit Fenerbahce and then shifted to another Turkish giants Basaksehir before announcing his retirement from football.