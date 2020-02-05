Mesut Ozil Targetted By Duo In London Who 'threatened To Kill': Reports

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil allegedly received death threats from two men in August last year. Multiple publications in the UK reported that the security guard at Mesut Ozil's house Kemil Sezer told Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Tuesday that he had been with the midfielder for several weeks after an unrelated attack on the midfielder.

Two men threatened to "kill" Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and defile his mother as they threatened his security guards, a court has heard. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 4, 2020

The alleged incident is believed to have happened outside Mesut Ozil’s London home just weeks after the 31-year-old was targeted by attackers while driving in the area. Mesut Ozil and Arsenal team-mate Sead Kolasinac were ambushed by moped muggers who unsuccessfully tried to steal their watches.

The reports add that Kemil Sezer told the court he first saw the two men at around 7:30 PM GMT on August 8, 2019, before they returned around three hours later. Two men named Salaman Ekinci and Ferhat Ercun are charged for the said incident. Sezer claimed that the duo swore in Turkish calling out Mesut Ozil and cursing the midfielder and his mother. Sezer also claimed that the men even threatened to kill Mesut Ozil.

It is reported that Mesut Ozil, who is of Turkish heritage, was not present at the hearing. Ekinci and Ercun were both presents for the trial and even denied behaving in a threatening or abusive manner outside Mesut Ozil's house.

Meanwhile, Mesut Ozil racks up 250 Arsenal appearances

Mesut Ozil made his 250th appearance for Arsenal on Saturday in their stalemate with Burnley. After falling out with former manager Unai Emery, the midfielder is back in contention under new manager Mikel Arteta. He has already made 15 Premier League appearance this season, racking up over 1000 minutes.

Arsenal will play Newcastle United next on February 16 after they return from their Premier League winter break.

