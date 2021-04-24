MET Vs PSG Dream11: Metz Vs PSG Prediction, Team, Fantasy Football Top Picks

PSG are next set to face Metz at the Stade Saint-Symphorien with the hope of regaining their lead in the Ligue 1 standings. The match is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, April 24 at 5:00 PM local time (8:30 PM IST). Here is our MET vs PSG Dream11 prediction, top picks and our MET vs PSG Dream11 team for the much-awaited game.

MET vs PSG match preview

Heading into this match, Metz have been in terrible form as they are winless in their last six games (2D 4L) in all competitions. Metz had a disappointing 0-0 draw against Reims in their last game despite being the more dominant team. As a result of this poor form, Frédéric Antonetti's men have slipped to ninth in the Ligue 1 standings. Hence, Metz will need to rediscover their form quickly if they are to have any chance of getting anything away from the game against PSG.

ðŸŽ™ Mauricio Pochettino: "It's really, really important that all the players can feel they can help the team" pic.twitter.com/QzFbOiHMr8 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 23, 2021

On the other hand, PSG have not been in the best of form either considering their extremely high standards. The nine-time Ligue 1 champions have suffered two defeats from their previous five league games (3W) and consequently have slipped to second in the Ligue 1 standings. Four teams are currently in the mix for the Ligue 1 title and are separated by just three points with five games remaining in the season. Mauricio Pochettino will be well aware that his side cannot afford to drop any more points as they look to retain their Ligue 1 title this season.

MET vs PSG predicted starting line-ups

Metz: Alexandre Oukidja, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, John Boye, Fabien Centonze, Pape Sarr, Habib Maiga, Thomas Delaine, Vagner Dias, Farid Boulaya, Aaron Leya Iseka

PSG: Sergio Rico, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo, Danilo Pereira, Ander Herrera, Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi

MET vs PSG top picks

Metz: Farid Boulaya

PSG: Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

MET vs PSG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Alexandre Oukidja

Defenders: Presnel Kimpembe, John Boye, Abdou Diallo, Marquinhos

Midfielders: Angel Di Maria, Farid Boulaya, Ander Herrera, Habib Maiga

Forwards: Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

MET vs PSG Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that PSG will come out on top in this match.

Note: The above MET vs PSG Dream11 prediction, MET vs PSG match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MET vs PSG Dream11 team and MET vs PSG Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result