Cristiano Ronaldo To Tlaxcala FC? Mexican Third-tier Side Try To Lure Juve Ace Comically

None can deny the fact that Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best football players in the world. The superstar is adored not only for his game-display on the field but also often for his looks and physicality. Similarly, a Mexican football club did not shy away from 'flirting' with the Juventus ace through their humorous tweet for wanting to sign up the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Also Read | Real Madrid's signings have all failed after Cristiano Ronaldo's exit, barring one player

Tlaxcala FC's humorous Cristiano Ronaldo tweet

Coyotes Tlaxcala, a team that is based in the state of Tlaxcala - just east of Mexico City, morphed a picture of Cristiano Ronaldo in their official red camo kit and accompanied it with a witty caption on Twitter. The tweet read, "Did you see how handsome you would look with the Coyotes, my commander Cristiano Ronaldo? But, you strawberries, tell Juventus to answer the phone to us." Fans termed it mere flirting from the Mexican club to 'lure' the Portuguese forward to spend the final years of his career in Mexico.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts ripped physique during short vacation with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Turin after getting knocked out of the Champions League. Juventus failed to edge past Lyon in the round of 16 of the competition, despite the 35-year-old netting twice in the second leg. With the score ticking at 2-2 over the two-legged tie, Juventus were knocked out due to the away goal rule.

The defeat saw the sacking of manager Maurizio Sarri after just one season at the Allianz Stadium. Despite guiding Juventus to a ninth consecutive Serie A title, president Andrea Agneill was seemingly unhappy with the way things were being worked out under the former Chelsea and Napoli boss. He was subsequently replaced by club legend Andrea Pirlo.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo named Juventus MVP of the year, Dybala snubbed

Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG? Juve ace 'excited'

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been spending some quality time with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and children on a luxurious yacht, is rumoured to be in talks with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Reports suggest that the Portuguese forward is excited about the prospect of playing alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and a deal could materialise.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more knockout goals than AC Milan, Arsenal in UCL

Image courtesy: Tlaxcala FC Twitter