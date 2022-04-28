Mino Raiola, 'super Agent' Of Zlatan & Pogba, Seriously Ill: Reports

In a worrying development in the footballing world, 'super agent' Mino Raiola is reportedly critically unwell. The Italian agent, who manages the likes of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Erling Haaland, is 54-years old. There is speculation online on his current condition, with many Italian news reports also claiming he's passed away but sources close to him sharing that he hasn't, though his condition remains worrying.

Dr. Alberto Zangrillo from San Raffaele Hospital in Milano tells Ansa on Mino Raiola conditions: “I’m outraged by the phone calls from pseudo-journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting to survive”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 28, 2022

'Super Agent' Mino Raiola ill, condition critical

According to some reports from Italy, Mino Raiola passed away on Thursday due to an illness, but shortly after this was reported, a statement from his office that was widely shared online stated that he was still fighting for his life. The Italian 'super agent' was hospitalised in Milan back in January and is believed to have undergone a very delicate surgery. However, the nature of the illness is yet to be disclosed.

At the time of hospitalisation, reports claimed that the Italian's illness was not life-threatening and that Raiola would require to start a period of rehabilitation at home.

Who is Mino Raiola?

For the unversed, Mino Raiola was a multi-lingual 'super football agent' who managed some of the best stars of the game. He was responsible for brokering some of the biggest deals that involved about 73 players including the likes of Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Romelu Lukaku, amongst others. According to a Forbes estimate last year, Raiola's personal wealth is believed to be a staggering £62 million.

Reports claim that the 54-year old earned as much as a whopping £20 million from the then world-record transfer fee of Pogba's £89 million transfer from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016.