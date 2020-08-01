MLC Vs SYD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Live

Erick Mombaerts' Melbourne City FC (MLC) will face a stern test of their title credentials when they face A-League leaders Sydney FC (SYD) at the ANZ Stadium on Saturday, August 1. The MLC vs SYD live game is scheduled to kick off at 5 PM local time (12:30 pm IST). Here's a look at the MLC vs SYD Dream11 prediction, MLC vs SYD Dream11 team and the MLC vs SYD Dream11 top picks for the crunch weekend clash.

MLC vs SYD Dream11 prediction and match preview

Although Melbourne City FC have long been the best side throughout the 2019-20 A-League campaign, they have seen the Sky Blues pull away from the chasing pack to secure the Premiers' Plate. Melbourne City FC are still in second place on the table with 40 points from their 23 games and will look to finish the regular season on a high. This will be Melbourne City's first game since the resumption of football.

A-League leaders Syndey FC have already booked their spot for the finale series and having racked up 51 points. Steve Corica's side have the best defensive record in the A-League, conceding only 19 goals so far. Sydney FC will be hoping to maintain their impressive record heading into the final stages of the regular season. Sydney FC are also the highest-scoring team in the A-League and favourites to win the game. Our MLC vs SYD match prediction is that Syndey FC will win the game.

MLC vs SYD Dream11 prediction: Probable MLC vs SYD playing 11

Melbourne City FC - Tom Glover; N Atkinson, C Good, H Delbridge, S Jamieson; A Luna, J Brillante, C Metcalfe; C Noone, J MacLaren, L Wales

Sydney FC - A Redmayne; M Zullo, A Wilkinson, R McGowan, H Van der Saag; A Caceres, P Retre, L Brattan, A Baumjohan; A Le Fondre, K Barbarouses

MLC vs SYD Dream11 team

Goalkeeper : A Redmayne

Defenders : N Atkinson, S Jamieson, A Wilkinson

Midfielders : A Luna, A Caceres, J Brillante, L Brattan

Forwards: J MacLaren (C), K Barbarouses (VC), A Le Fondre

MLC vs SYD Dream 11 top picks

Top picks for Melbourne City FC

Jamie Maclaren – 18 goals and 4 assists

Adrian Luna – 4 goals and 4 assists

Top picks for Sydney FC

Kosta Barbarouses – 8 goals and 6 assists

Adam Le Fondre – 18 goals and 1 assist

Note: The MLC vs SYD Dream11 prediction and MLC vs SYD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MLC vs SYD Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Melbourne City FC / Sydney FC Instagram