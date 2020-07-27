MLS Is Back Tournament Results, Round Of 16 Schedule, Quarter-final Update

The Round of 16 stage of the MLS is Back tournament kicked off on Saturday after an exciting group stage clash spanning three weeks. Four fixtures have been played so far, with another four set to be played in a couple of days. Here's a closer look at the MLS results and MLS is Back Tournament quarter-finals update.

MLS results: Orlando edge past Montreal

Orlando City had sealed a spot in the Round of 16 by topping the Group A charts with seven points. Meanwhile, Montreal Impact finished third in Group B with three points to their credit. Orlando City had a dominant game over Montreal, managing possession for major periods. Orlando City had thrice the number of shots on target than their opponents, with Tesho Akindele scoring the only goal in the 60th minute to secure a quarter-final spot.

MLS results: Philadelphia defeat New England

Halfway to the Quarterfinals. Everybody breathe. 😅 pic.twitter.com/m69qufbXrd — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 27, 2020

Philadelphia qualified for the Round of 16 courtesy of their second-place finish in Group A, managing seven points in all. On the other hand, New England Revolution finished second in Group B with five points. Despite some balanced play from the two sides, Philadelphia went on to win the game with Sergio Santos scoring the only goal of the night in the 63rd minute.

MLS results: New York City FC bag an important win over Toronto FC

New York City FC, despite finishing third in Group A, won the Round of 16 fixture with the highest goal margin so far. New York City FC scored thrice with Jesus Medina, Valentin Castellanos and Maximiliano Moralez making it to the scoresheet. Although Toronto FC tried to fight back with a late goal from Patrick Mullins, they could not cut down the two-goal deficit against New York.

MLS results: Sporting KC vs Vancouver ends in tie-breaker

The Sporting KC and Vancouver clash saw an interesting battle that ended with a tie-breaker. The game saw no goals throughout the 90th minute, despite Sporting KC emerging as the dominant team, managing possession for the most part of the game. Ultimately, the game was decided by a tie-breaker with Sporting KC scoring twice and just one spot-kick being converted by Vancouver while missing two.

MLS is Back Tournament quarter-finals: Road to final eight

Four games are yet to be played in the MLS is Back Tournament. Here are the remaining fixtures of the Round of 16:

San Jose vs Real Salt Lake - July 27, Monday, 8.30 pm ET (Tuesday, 6 am IST)

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC - July 27, Monday, 11 pm ET (Tuesday, 8.30 am IST)

Columbus vs Minnesota - July 28, Tuesday, 8 pm ET (Wednesday, 5.30 am IST)

Portland Timbers vs FC Cincinnati - July 28, Tuesday, 10.30 pm ET (Wednesday, 8 am IST)

Image courtesy: New York City FC/Sporting KC Twitter