MLS Is Back Tournament: Teams That Have Qualified To Knockout Stage & Qualification Status

Despite the raging number of coronavirus crisis in the USA, the MLS is Back tournament has swung into action since July 8. The playoffs are expected to be played from July 25, with teams qualifying for the next round of the competition from the existing six groups divided for the first-stage, although unequally with 25 teams participating at Orlando.

MLS is Back Tournament results

In the latest round of MLS is Back Tournament results, Toronto FC defeated Montreal Impact in a seven-goal thriller. While Romell Quioto and Saphir Taider scored once and twice respectively, Richie Laryea opened the scoring for Toronto FC. Apart from Laryea, Ayo Akinola bagged a hat-trick for Toronto, to bag their first victory in the competition.

Columbus saw off the NY Red Bulls challenge, defeating their opponents 2-0. Gyasi Zardes and Lucas Zelarayan scored for Columbus to bag their second victory in as many games in the competition. On the other hand, Red Bulls failed to register a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes of the game.

MLS is Back Tournament qualification

Three teams have qualified for the next round of the MLS is Back tournament as yet. Orlando City's victory against NYC FC paved way for an easy route for the club to the knock out round of the competition. Apart from Orlando City, Philadelphia also managed to secure a spot for the next round of the MLS is Back Tournament, winning against Inter Miami in the previous clash. The victory against NY Red Bulls sealed the knockout spot for Columbus FC on the MLS is Back Tournament.

MLS is Back Tournament qualification: MLS is Back Tournament standings

Orlando City and Philadelphia, the two teams from group A to qualify for the knockout round, occupy the top two spots respectively in their groups. Columbus lead the group E, having already secured a knockout spot with two victories in two games. Real Salt Lake and Portland might make it to the next round if they win their respective games, with the two sides leading Groups C and D respectively.

Image courtesy: MLS/ Impact Montreal/ Philadelphia Twitter