MLV Vs CCM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, A-League Live

Melbourne Victory will battle it out with Central Coast Mariners in the Hyundai A-League this week. The match will be played on Monday, August 3. Here is the MLV vs CCM Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, MLV vs CCM Dream11 team news, top picks and other match details.

MLV vs CCM Dream11 prediction: Match schedule

Venue: Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

Date: Monday, August 3

Time: 3 pm IST

MLV vs CCM Dream11 prediction and preview

Melbourne Victory and Central Coast Mariners have endured a disastrous campaign this season. The two teams occupy the10th and 11th spot respectively in the A-League standings. Melbourne Victory come off a 2-0 victory against Sydney FC in the previous game. On the other hand, Central Coast Mariners saw off a 1-1 draw against Western Sydney Wanderers in their previous A-League game.

MLV vs CCM Dream11 prediction: MLV vs CCM Dream11 team news

Melbourne Victory: Matt Acton, Lawrence Thomas, Matthew Sutton, Brendan White, Storm Roux, James Donachie, Tim Hoogland, Benjamin Carrigan, Adama Traoré, Aaron Anderson, So Nishikawa, Jakob Poulsen, Robbie Kruse, Birkan Kirdar, Giancarlo Gallifuoco, Josh Hope, Elvis Kamsoba, Migjen Basha, Marco Rojas, Anthony Lesiotis, Brandon Lauton, Jay Barnett, Luis Lawrie-Lattanzio, Joshua Vargas, Kenjok Athiu, Ola Toivonen, Lleyton Brooks, Leigh Broxham, Andrew Nabbout

Central Coast Mariners: Mark Birighitti, Adam Pearce, Kye Rowles, Jack Clisby, Dylan Fox, Ruon Tongyik, Lewis Miller, Ziggy Gordon, Kim Eun-Sun, Michael McGlinchey, Tommy Oar, Gianni Stensness, Jacob Melling, Mario Shabow, Joshua Nisbet, Dylan Ruiz-Diaz, Milan Duric, Jordan Murray, Abraham Majok, Samuel Silvera, Matthew Simon, Jair, Alou Kuol

MLV vs CCM Dream11 prediction: MLV vs CCM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Adam Pearce

Defenders: Jack Clisby, Dylan Fox, Adama Traoré, Aaron Anderson

Midfielders: Milan Duric (vc), Birkan Kirdar, Marco Rojas

Forwards: Matthew Simon (c), Chris Harold, Andrew Nabbout

MLV vs CCM Dream11 top picks

Melbourne Victory: Marco Rojas, Andrew Nabbout

Central Coast Mariners: Milan Duric, Matthew Simon

MLV vs CCM Dream11 prediction

Melbourne Victory are the favourites in the game ahead of Central Coast Mariners.

Note: The MLV vs CCM Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The MLV vs CCM Dream11 top picks and team selection do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Central Coast Mariners Twitter