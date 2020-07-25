MLV Vs WST Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, A-League Live Game Info

Melbourne Victory will square off against Western United FC in the A-League. The match will be played on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Here is the MLV vs WST Dream11 prediction, team news, schedule, preview and MLV vs WST playing 11 details.

MLV vs WST Dream11 prediction: MLV vs WST live schedule

Venue: Bankwest Stadium

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2020

Time: 3.05 PM IST

MLV vs WST live: MLV vs WST Dream11 prediction and preview

Melbourne Victory have had a dismal campaign this season, occupying the 10th spot in the A-League. They have bagged 20 points in 21 games, with just one victory in the past five games. On the other hand, Western United FC are placed eighth on the league table with 27 points to their credit. They have bagged two victories as well as two defeats in the previous five games in the competition.

MLV vs WST Dream11 prediction: MLV vs WST Dream11 team news

Melbourne Victory: Matt Acton, Lawrence Thomas, Matthew Sutton, Brendan White, Storm Roux, James Donachie, Tim Hoogland, Benjamin Carrigan, Adama Traoré, Aaron Anderson, So Nishikawa, Jakob Poulsen, Robbie Kruse, Birkan Kirdar, Giancarlo Gallifuoco, Josh Hope, Elvis Kamsoba, Migjen Basha, Marcos Rojas, Anthony Lesiotis, Brandon Lauton, Jay Barnett, Luis Lawrie-Lattanzio, Joshua Vargas, Kenjok Athiu, Ola Toivonen, Lleyton Brooks, Leigh Broxham

Western United FC: Filip Kurto, James Delianov, Tomoki Imai, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Aaron Calver, Tomislav Uskok, Oskar Dillon, Valentino Yuel, Panagiotis Kone, Steven Lustica, Dario Jertec, Ivan Vujica, Max Burgess, Joshua Cavallo, Sebastian Pasquali, Thiel Iradukunda, Luke Duzel, Jerry Skotadis, Ryan Scott, Dylan Pierias, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Besart Berisha, Alessandro Diamanti

MLV vs WST Dream11 prediction: MLV vs WST playing 11

Goalkeeper: Filip Kurto

Defenders: Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Aaron Calver, Adama Traore, Tim Hoogland

Midfielders: Alessandro Diamanti, Elvis Kamsoba, Marco Rojas (vc)

Forwards: Besart Berisha (c), Robbie Kruse, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos

MLV vs WST live: MLV vs WST Dream11 prediction and top picks

Melbourne Victory: Robbie Kruse, Marco Rojas

Western United FC: Besart Berisha, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos

MLV vs WST Dream11 match prediction

Western United FC are the favourites in the game.

Note: The MLV vs WST Dream11 match prediction is based on our own analysis. The top picks and MLV vs WST Dream11 team selection do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Melbourne Victory Twitter