Mo Salah Flaunts New Hairdo As Liverpool Teammates Comment On The New Look; WATCH

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been enjoying his time off the field after clinching the first Premier League title with the Reds earlier this month. The forward, who played an important role in Liverpool's maiden Premier League triumph, recently unveiled his new haircut on social media, inviting mixed reactions from the fans.

Also Read | Liverpool coming to India? Mo Salah has special message for LFC fans in India; watch video

Mo Salah's haircut surprises many

Mo Salah used to sport a curly, long hairdo since ever. However, the Egyptian international decided to have a haircut, much to the surprise of Liverpool fans, cutting down to don shorter hair. The new Mo Salah haircut invited some mixed reactions from his teammates and the fans alike. Particularly, Liverpool teammate Alisson Becker replied to Mo Salah's tweet, "Finally", accompanied with clap emojis. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain alleged that Mo Salah had copied his trim, but later asserted that the forward was looking 'fresh.'

Also Read | Mo Salah's emotional tribute for best friend Dejan Lovren as defender leaves Liverpool

Liverpool news: Alisson, fans react to Mo Salah's haircut

Finaly 😬👏🏼 — Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) July 29, 2020

Much much better.. I didn’t like your previous haircut.. it was like a tree 🌳 in the wind!!



Sorry 😅🤭 — Sheikha Almahruqi (@sheikhamahruqi) July 29, 2020

WHAT HAVE YOU DONE — Samue (@SamueILFC) July 29, 2020

Hello handsome 😍❤️ — Kerry 🇰🇪 (@kerubo_hillary) July 29, 2020

I DON'T EVEN KNOW YOU ANYMORE WHO ARE YOU — Narcissistic Salah (@NarcissisticMo) July 29, 2020

Mo Salah stats with Liverpool

Mo Salah had a decent campaign with the recently crowned Premier League champions. The former Roma striker netted 23 times in 48 games across all competitions, while also bagging 13 assists to his credit. He has achieved immense at Anfield, winning the Champions League and the Premier League over a span of two seasons.

Also Read | Mo Salah becomes fastest Liverpool player to contribute to 100 Premier League goals

Premier League news: An end to Lovren-Salah duo at Liverpool

There was some disappointing news for Mo Salah with his best friend and teammate Dejan Lovren deciding to bring an end to his time at Anfield. The Croatian defender spoke to the club's official website ahead of his move to Zenit St Petersburg. "I don’t want to show too many emotions because I’ve already been crying before the last game. They saw that I felt the emotions. Especially also leaving Mo Salah, my good friend. It was something special but like I always said, it’s just the beginning of a big friendship, even when we’ll be far apart", said Lovren.

Lovren went on to assert that he was just a call away for Mo Salah. However, he further clarified that he will be available for every teammate, or members of the staff if they ever needed him. He wished his teammates all the luck for the future, describing the Liverpool squad as one big family. Mo Salah also spoke to the club's official website on Lovren's departure. The Egyptian international said, “I don’t know how to say, my friend. You don’t know my feeling right now. We’re really going to miss you a lot, especially me."

Also Read | Liverpool's Mo Salah was in tears after goalless draw against Man United last season

Image courtesy: Mo Salah Instagram