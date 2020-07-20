Modric Wins Hearts By Acknowledging Indian Kid's Juggling Skills, Thanks Farhan Akhtar

From being announced as the worst signing by Real Madrid to breaking the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon d'Or hegemony, Croatian midfielder Luka Modric has come a long way since his move from north London. His magic on the field has inspired many fans across the world. One such young Luka Modric fan paid a glowing tribute to the midfielder, which was duly received by the Croatian, with Indian actor Farhan Akhtar the one to thank.

Farhan Akhtar reaches out to Luka Modric with kid's video, Real Madrid star acknowledges

My friend's son turned 9 years old today, so he juggled a football 200 times as a dedication to his idol Luka Modric.



He really wants Modric to see the video so he asked us to email lukamodric@gmail.com 😀



Hope this tweet reaches @lukamodric10 pic.twitter.com/jEbkned3OB — St_Hill (@St_Hill) July 16, 2020

A Twitter user posted a kid's video, who is seen juggling with a ball while donning the Real Madrid shirt. The tweet suggested that the kid juggled 200 times as a mark of tribute to Los Blancos star Luka Modric on his ninth birthday. The kid expressed his wish for Modric to have a look at the video. Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar could not help but reach out to the Croatian midfielder, much to the excitement of Twitterati.

Thank you @lukamodric10 .. you’ve made his day and year 😊🙏🏼 https://t.co/P9zNrQcm2K — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 19, 2020

Confirming the same, Luka Modric retweeted the video. The midfielder described the kid as 'great', while also thanking Farhan Akhtar for bringing the video to his notice. Farhan Akhtar also responded with an appreciative tweet, saying that Modric made the kid's day pleasant.

Luka Modric's resurgence under Zidane

Woo hoo! And Luka Modric has seen the video and wished the kid. The kiddo is over the moon.



Thank you all for RTing the tweet.



Special thanks to @FarOutAkhtar too.https://t.co/P5rFQQYSik — St_Hill (@St_Hill) July 19, 2020

Luka Modric, despite turning 34, is still an important man for Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid. He started several games in the team's previous 11 unbeaten fixtures. Modric, along with the likes of Toni Kroos and Casemiro forms a formidable midfield trio, having won almost every major accolade in the Spanish capital. Despite having a poor time last season, Modric has bounced back amazingly this term.

Luka Modric played an important role in Real Madrid's 34th LaLiga title triumph this season. He managed 31 appearances in the league, with three goals this season. The Croat also bagged eight assists in all, clocking 1,999 minutes in the campaign. Amid rumours of his move to Inter Milan, his performances suggest he is still not done at the Santiago Bernabeu.

LaLiga standings as the campaign draws to a close

Real Madrid's final game of the LaLiga season against Leganes ended in a 2-2 draw. Sergio Ramos and Marco Asensio scored for Los Blancos, while Modric was rested for the game. With the draw, Real Madrid finish the season with 87 points in the LaLiga standings. Zidane's men have a daunting task as they travel to the Etihad to overturn the first-leg Round of 16 tie against Man City on August 7.

Image courtesy: St Hill Twitter/AP