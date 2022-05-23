Mohamed Salah Felt Liverpool Won EPL Over Man City With Late Strike Until Prompted By Fan

Liverpool's dream of lifting the Premier League title at Anfield on Sunday turned into ashes after Manchester City scripted a comeback victory against Aston Villa. Mohamad Salah, who was brought on the field as a substitute, thought to have won the title for the Reds after scoring the goal, only to be left disappointed. Liverpool eventually defeated the Wolves 3-1 while Manchester City vs Aston Villa ended with City coming back to win the match 3-2.

Mohamed Salah started as a sub in a must-win game for Jurgen Klopp's team. However, the Wolves stunned the Anfield fans with the first goal only for Liverpool to level the score before half-time. Jurgen Klopp brought Salah onto the field with just six minutes left in the title-deciding match.

Liverpool fans had to tell Mo Salah that Man City had already gone ahead by the time he scored 💔 pic.twitter.com/WNWWvJNNb1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 22, 2022

Before Salah even entered the field, Liverpool's title rivals Manchester City were behind thanks to Aston Villa's two goals. Liverpool's victory would have not only given them three points but also would see them claim the title on the last day of the season. While Salah scored the second goal and celebrated with fans thinking that he had won the title for the club. However, his expression changed after quickly learning about Aston Villa falling behind.

Wolves were playing for pride and they started off the match making prospects look difficult for Liverpool. Wolves took the lead in the third minute through Pedro Neto after Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté misjudged a long ball forward. It allowed Raul Jimenez to run through and cross for Neto to tap in at the far post. Sadio Mane equalized in the 24th after latching onto a deft back-flick by Thiago and placing a left-foot shot beyond goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Liverpool wound up fulfilling its part of the final-day bargain, scoring through a close-range effort from Salah and then Andrew Robertson in the 89th. By then, City had completed its comeback at the Etihad. Despite losing out on the Premier League title the Reds, had already won the FA Cup and League Cup and will be eyeing for the Champions League crown to complete treble. The Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match will be played on this weekend.