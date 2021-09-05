Mohamed Salah Wants Whopping 2.5 Times Increase In His Current Liverpool Salary: Report

Mohamed Salah has often been Liverpool's talisman for scoring the goals, but could that turn out to be a problem as the Egyptian winger has reportedly demanded a mammoth salary increase. Reports claim that Salah is looking for a 2.5 times increase in his salary to extend his stay at Merseyside. It is also reported that the right-winger could leave the Reds amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid.

Mohamed Salah's salary: Liverpool star wants a 2.5 times increase

According to The Mirror, Mohamed Salah wants 2.5 times to increase his Liverpool salary from the current £200,000 a week deal to £500,000 a week. The report adds that the Reds boss, Jurgen Klopp, is afraid that he will not be able to keep hold of his star amid interest from PSG and Real Madrid. Salah has two years remaining on his current deal, which expires in 2023.

Such a salary increase would make him the highest-paid player in the club by a significant margin. As things stand, Virgil van Dijk is Liverpool's highest earner with a salary of £220,000 a week according to Sportrac. The Mirror's report added that there have been no signs that Salah would extend his contract at Liverpool, who have successfully negotiated new deals for several stars in recent weeks. For example, Reds captain Jordan Henderson signed a new four-year contract on deadline day. Earlier, van Dijk and Fabinho had committed themselves to the club on long deals.

Liverpool are interested in increasing Mohamed Salah's salary

According to reports, Liverpool is keen on increasing Mohamed Salah's salary but are unlikely to increase it as much as he demands. If Salah's salary were to increase as per his reported demands, it would not only make him Liverpool's highest earner, but also the Premier League's. As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo is the top earner in England's top flight with a reported salary of £480,000-a-week that was recently agreed by Manchester United to sign the forward from Juventus. Moreover, agreeing to Salah's wage demands would also mean that Liverpool would go against their wage structure, something which they historically have been unwilling to change.

(Image: AP)