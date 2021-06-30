MOL Vs STRM Dream11: Molde vs Stromsgodset Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Molde and Stromsgodset are set to battle each other in their upcoming Eliteserien clash on Wednesday, June 30. The domestic league Norwegian League fixture is set to be played at the Aker Stadion, in Molde, with the kickoff scheduled for 09:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the MOL vs STRM Dream11 team and top picks alongside other details of this encounter.

MOL vs STRM Match Preview

Molde will start the game brimming with confidence following their string of excellent performances in the recent past. The hosts are unbeaten in their last five outings and will head into the game after registering four consecutive wins in their previous fixtures. Currently ranked second in the ongoing Norwegian League campaign, Molde find themselves on par with Bodo/Gilmt as both teams sit with 23 points against their name. However, Molde have played a game less than the table toppers and will look to take advantage of the fact. They will aim at pocketing three points which will propel them to the top of the group on Wednesday.

Stromsgodset on the other end will enter the game following inconsistent outings in recent matches which saw them record two wins and suffer the same number of losses while playing out 1 draw in their last five outings. The visitors find themselves slotted 10 on the Norwegian League table having won three games while suffering from three losses and playing out two draws in their eight league matches. With 11 points against their name, the visitors are currently on par with ninth-ranked FK Haugesund and can move up to sixth place if they edge out a win on Wednesday. However, Molde are a tough nut to crack and will require Stromsgodset to play their best football if they wish to walk away with three points.

MOL vs STRM Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - F. Friday or O. Omoijuanfo

Vice-Captain - M. Mawa or F. Aursnes

MOL vs STRM Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - A. Linde

Defenders – S. Gregersen, DT. Bangou, K. Haugen

Midfielders – H. Stenevik, O. Brynhildsen, J. Hove, F. Aursnes

Strikers – M. Mawa, O. Omoijuanfo, F. Friday

MOL vs STRM Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, Molde start the match as favourites and are expected to register a narrow win on Wednesday.

Prediction- Molde 2-0 Stromsgodset

Note: The above MOL vs STRM Dream11 prediction, MOL vs STRM Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MOL vs STRM Dream11 Team and MOL vs STRM Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

