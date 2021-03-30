Mongolia Vs Japan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, World Cup Qualifiers Live

Following an impeccable win over South Korea in the international friendly last week, Japan will battle it out against Mongolia in the fourth round of the World Cup AFC qualifiers. The match will be played on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Here are the Mongolia vs Japan live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other key details of the match.

How to watch Mongolia vs Japan live?

There will be no official Mongolia vs Japan live stream and broadcast in India. But the live scores and crucial match developments will be uploaded regularly on the two teams' social media pages. Here are more details on how to watch Mongolia vs Japan live in India:

Venue: Fukuda Denshi Arena, Japan

Date: Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Time: 4 pm IST

Mongolia vs Japan prediction and preview

Mongolia arrive into the game following an embarrassing defeat against Tajikistan. Manuchekhr Dzhalilov, Alisher Dzhalilov and Shahrom Samiev scored a goal each to hammer Mongolia in the World Cup qualifiers. They languish at the bottom spot in the Group F standings, having racked up just three points after six games and have very minute chances of progressing further.

On the other hand, Japan hammered South Korea in their previous international friendly clash, which was played on Thursday last week. Miki Yamane, Daichi Kamada and Wataru Endo scored a goal each for the Japanese national team. Japan are in a pole position to advance further in the Qualifiers' round as they occupy the top spot in the Group F charts with 12 points after four games.

Mongolia vs Japan team news: Probable XIs

Mongolia: Enkhtaivan Munkherdene, Ganboldyn Bilguun, Otgonbayar Oyunbaatar, Tuguldur Galt, Dolgoon Amaraa, Narmandakh Artag, Tsend-Ayuush Khurelbaataryn, Batbayar Khash-Erdene, Ganbold Ganbanyar, Naranbold Nyam-Osor, Soyol-Erdene Gal-Erdene.

Japan: Shuichi Gonda, Miki Yamane, Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Sho Sasaki, Hidemasa Morita, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Takumi Minamino, Yuya Osako.

Mongolia vs Japan prediction

Mongolia have managed just one victory in the World Cup AFC qualification round after six games. They are on a five-game losing streak. On the other hand, Japan have won every game in the qualification round. Moreover, the two teams have come up against each other on one occasion only, with Japan winning the game and are thus the favourites to win the tie 3-0 against Mongolia.

Note: The Mongolia vs Japan prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: JFA Instagram