Montpellier Vs PSG Live Streaming: How To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, US And UK?

Ligue 1 2021/22 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to take on 13th-placed Montpellier in their upcoming league match at the Stade de la Mosson on Saturday night. The clash will commence live at 12:30 AM IST on May 15. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game in France's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Ligue 1 live in India, the US and the UK, and the Montpellier vs PSG live streaming details.

Montpellier vs PSG live streaming details in India

Indian fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the Viacom 18 network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Montpellier vs PSG live streaming details, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app and Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media handles of the two teams in contention.

Paris Saint-Germain have scored in both halves in their last 4 matches versus Montpellier. How many goals will they score tonight?



To bet on this game with @Unibet ⬇️ — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 14, 2022

How to watch Ligue 1 live in UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. As for the Montpellier vs PSG live streaming details, fans can tune in to the BT Sports app. The match will begin live at 8:00 PM BST on Saturday, May 14.

Montpellier vs PSG live streaming details in US

Fans in the US can watch Ligue 1 matches by tuning in to beIN Sports USA. As for the Montpellier vs PSG live stream, fans can watch it on Fubo TV. The game is scheduled to commence live at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 14.

PSG will hope to regain their form after recent poor run

PSG will hope to rediscover their form when they take on Montpellier in their next league match, having failed to win any of their previous three games. The Ligue 1 giants drew 1-1 to Len on April 24, the game that won them their tenth league title. They followed up the draw against Lens with another draw against Strasbourg on April 30 before suffering yet another draw against Troyes on May 9.